Every NFL Team's 2022 Offseason To-Do List

Here's the thing about the NFL offseason—there really isn't one.

The games may end in February, but for NFL teams the work most assuredly does not. As a matter of fact, the success that teams enjoy (or do not) in October and November depends largely on what they do in March and April, whether it's successfully navigating free agency or making good use of draft capital in Las Vegas.

With that said, while every team has work to do in the offseason, the items on the list in need of being checked off can vary widely from team to team. For every club with cap space to burn looking to be a big player in free agency, there's another that will need to redo some deals or make cuts just to get under the cap. For every club with just a hole or two to fill, there's one with needs all over the roster.

With that in mind—and with the NFL Scouting Combine (begins on March 1) just around the corner and free agency not far behind that (March 16 start)—here's a look at some of the biggest items on the to-do lists of all 32 NFL teams.

