Bears' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

This is an important offseason for the Chicago Bears. Not only because they have already hired a new general manager (Ryan Poles) and a new head coach (Matt Eberflus) but also because they have some substantial holes on their roster that they need to fill heading into the 2022 season.

Chicago has won eight or fewer games in eight of the past nine years, and it hasn't notched a playoff win since the 2010 season. But the Bears have some young core players they are building around, and they could make some moves this offseason that get them on an upward trajectory.

Will Chicago contend for a postseason berth in 2022? That depends on the moves it makes this offseason. But even if the Bears aren't a contender next season, they could still bring in players via free agency and the 2022 NFL draft who could help them get closer to playoff success.

Here's a look at the biggest keys to Chicago having a successful offseason.