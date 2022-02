Every MLB Team's Mt. Rushmore of Incredible Individual Seasons Since 1990

0 of 6

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Mt. Rushmore prompt always sparks some great debate in the sports community.

Generally, the idea is to name a team's four greatest players or the ones who would belong on a hypothetical monument carved in the franchise's honor.

This time around, we're doing things a bit differently.

Starting with the 1990 season, we've selected the four best individual single-season performances for all 30 MLB teams. That window spans the early 1990s when small ball still reigned supreme, through the height of the Steroid Era, and up to the present day.

A few quick parameters before we get started: