Every MLB Team's Mt. Rushmore of Incredible Individual Seasons Since 1990

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Mt. Rushmore prompt always sparks some great debate in the sports community.

Generally, the idea is to name a team's four greatest players or the ones who would belong on a hypothetical monument carved in the franchise's honor.

This time around, we're doing things a bit differently.

Starting with the 1990 season, we've selected the four best individual single-season performances for all 30 MLB teams. That window spans the early 1990s when small ball still reigned supreme, through the height of the Steroid Era, and up to the present day.

A few quick parameters before we get started:

One spot per player: Each player could only appear on his team's Mt. Rushmore once. Otherwise, you'd have four Barry Bonds heads in San Francisco and four Albert Pujols heads in St. Louis, and that's no fun.

At least one hitter and pitcher per team: For the sake of recognizing both sides of the game, each team had to have at least one position player and at least one pitcher. That was less than ideal for the Colorado Rockies, but we'll get to that later.

Regular season only: We're strictly looking at regular-season performance here, so a strong playoff showing did not have any impact on who was chosen. Remember that, Red Sox fans.

All of that make sense? Off we go!