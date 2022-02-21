Medal Tally Olympics 2022: Final Table for USA and Most Decorated Countries

3 of 3

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

While Norway can credit a significant chunk of its medal haul to four athletes, the United States relied on a number of athletes in different sports to earn eight gold medals and 25 overall. It was a true team effort, perhaps best exemplified by the women's hockey team, which won a silver medal after coming up just short against Canada in the final game.

Six individual American athletes won two medals each. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is the standout of the multi-medalists, as both of her medals were golden.

Jacobellis won her first gold in the women's snowboard cross on Feb. 9, then followed that up three days later by partnering up with Nick Baumgartner to win the mixed team snowboard cross. These were the first medals for the 36-year-old Jacobellis since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, where she won a silver in snowboard cross.

One of the American athletes who doubled up on medals also made history in Beijing. Elana Meyers Taylor won silver in women's monobob, a new competition, and then captured bronze alongside Sylvia Hoffman in the two-woman bobsled. The latter performance made Meyers Taylor the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history.

“That is overwhelming,” Meyers Taylor said of the achievement, per TeamUSA.org. “It’s so crazy to hear that stat and know I’m part of a legacy that’s bigger than me.”



Perhaps the most dramatic multi-medal performance from the U.S. goes to figure skater Nathan Chen. A disastrous short program in 2018 kept Chen off the podium in Pyeongchang. He didn't struggle for long, as he won three World Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021. With all the pressure in the world on him, Chen put together a dream performance in Beijing, scoring a world-record 113.97 points in the short program and 218.63 in the free skate to capture a dominant gold medal in the men's singles event.

Chen also earned a silver medal in the team figure skating event. He then capped off his Olympics by landing a backflip in the non-competition gala routine. Not bad for the 22-year-old from Salt Lake City.