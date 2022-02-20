Olympic 2022 Results: Which Country Won the Most Medals?February 20, 2022
Olympic 2022 Results: Which Country Won the Most Medals?
With 15 sports and 109 events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, there were more than 300 medals up for grabs. The 109 gold medals claimed in Beijing were up from 102 at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.
By the time the closing ceremony kicked off Sunday, Norway had racked up the most overall medals at these Games, with 37, as well as the most gold medals, with 16.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Germany rounded out the medal table, with 32 and 27 total medals, respectively.
The United States, which owns the second-most Winter Olympics medals of all time, came in fifth in total medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games, with 25 total and eight gold.
Norway and the United States are two of the 12 countries to have participated in all 23 Winter Olympics. Norway has led the medal count nine times, the most ever.
Let’s take a closer look at a few key countries’ performances at these Games and which athletes and sports contributed to their medal haul.
The full medal table can be found here.
No. 1: Norway
Total medals: 37
Gold medals: 16
Norway came into Beijing 2022 with the most Winter Olympics medals of all time and added to its overall count with 37 in these Games.
The nation’s 15 gold medals set a new record for the most at a single Games.
The two sports Norway was especially strong in were biathlon, with six golds, and cross-country skiing, with five.
Johannes Thingnes Boe, a three-time Olympian, earned five medals in Beijing, including four golds. Three of those medals came in individual biathlon events. Biathlete Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned four medals, the most of any single Norwegian athlete.
No. 5: United States
Total medals: 25
Gold medals: 8
The United States didn't perform as well as expected in Beijing, but when the Games wrapped up, the U.S. had claimed 25 total medals and eight golds.
Mikaela Shiffrin participated in five individual and six total Alpine skiing events, but the three-time Olympic medalist wasn't able to take home any hardware in these Games. In the mixed team event Saturday night (Sunday in China), the U.S. finished fourth, just off the podium.
The United States' most successful sport in Beijing by far was freestyle skiing, where it earned eight total medals and two golds (Alex Hall in slopestyle and mixed team aerials).
The other gold medalists for the U.S. in Beijing were Team Canada convert Kallie Humphries in bobsled, Nathan Chen in figure skating, Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross, Chloe Kim in snowboard halfpipe, Erin Jackson in speedskating and the mixed team snowboard cross athletes.
No. 11: China
Total medals: 15
Gold medals: 9
Though China finished 11th in the total medal count, their nine gold medals were third-most, behind Norway (16) and Germany (12).
Eileen Gu, the Chinese-American 18-year-old freeskier who lives in the U.S. but competes for China, won two golds in freeski big air and freeski halfpipe and a silver in freeski slopestyle.
Snowboarder Su Yiming was another multi-medalist for China, taking gold in men’s big air and silver in slopestyle.
China had invested heavily in its ski and snowboard programs and winter sports tourism after it was awarded the bid for the Beijing Games in 2015, and it clearly paid off.