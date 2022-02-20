Olympic 2022 Results: Which Country Won the Most Medals?

0 of 3

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

With 15 sports and 109 events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, there were more than 300 medals up for grabs. The 109 gold medals claimed in Beijing were up from 102 at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

By the time the closing ceremony kicked off Sunday, Norway had racked up the most overall medals at these Games, with 37, as well as the most gold medals, with 16.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Germany rounded out the medal table, with 32 and 27 total medals, respectively.

The United States, which owns the second-most Winter Olympics medals of all time, came in fifth in total medals won at the Beijing 2022 Games, with 25 total and eight gold.

Norway and the United States are two of the 12 countries to have participated in all 23 Winter Olympics. Norway has led the medal count nine times, the most ever.

Let’s take a closer look at a few key countries’ performances at these Games and which athletes and sports contributed to their medal haul.

The full medal table can be found here.