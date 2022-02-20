Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Dates, Logo, Location and Schedule

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Dates, Logo, Location and ScheduleFebruary 20, 2022
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are coming to a close, which means that it's time to turn the page to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
With the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo being delayed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had been less than a year between the last Olympic iteration and this one. We'll be back to a full every-two-years schedule, though, with the Paris games set to kick off in July of 2024.
This means that we're more than two years away from the Paris Olympics, and it's hard to know what the competitive field is going to look like. However, plans are already in place, and here, we'll take a look at everything we know.
Logo and Scheduling Information
Dates: July 26 - August 11, 2024
Host City: Paris, France
Events: 306 in 32 sports
U.S. Broadcast Partner: NBCUniversal
Logo and Locations
The official logo for the 2024 Games will combine three iconic symbols representing both the Olympics and France—the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne, symbol of the French Republic. The same logo will also be used for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
From Paris2024.org:
"The logo for Paris 2024 combines three separate symbols—the gold medal, the flame and Marianne, the personification of the French Republic. Each of these symbols reflects a part of our identity and values. It is also the first time in history the same emblem has been used for both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games."
A different logo, which featured a stylized representation of the Eiffel Tower fused with the number "24" was used during the host-city bidding process. The official logo does an excellent job of representing both the host nation and the rich tradition of the Olympic Games.
This will mark the first time France has hosted the Olympics since 1992 and the first time Paris has hosted the Summer Games since 1924.
According to Paris2024.org, more than 40 competition sites will be used for sporting events both traditional and new.
Preview
New and newer sporting events will be at the forefront of the 2024 games, which is no surprise given the sustained popularity of the X Games. Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will all be back after debuting at the 2020 games in Tokyo.
Consequently, baseball and karate will both be out of the Olympic lineup in two years.
Totally new in 2024 will be breaking, commonly known as breakdancing. Competitors will be scored by a panel of judges similar to gymnastics competitions or ice dancing in the Winter Olympics.
Organizations like International DanceSport have previously pushed to get events like ballroom dancing into the Olympics. While traditionalists may not be thrilled with breaking getting through the door first, they do recognize that it could keep that door open.
"Everyone had that feeling that the dances all worked together," USA Dance president Ken Richards said, per Rick Maese of the Washington Post. "So we had to come to this understanding and agreement that if dance can get a foot in the door with a style the IOC wants, then maybe the other dances aren't as far behind as we feared."
Also new at the 2024 Olympics will be an opening ceremony outdoors. According to Evan Hilbert of USA Today, the parade of nations will be "a 162-boat flotilla on the Seine River, with spectators able to watch from the banks."
Paris also plans to turn the city itself into part of the competition, using well-known landmarks as backdrops for many of the venues. From Paris2024.org:
"Paris' iconic landmarks are being transformed into sporting arenas to offer spectators an unparalleled experience and provide an outstanding backdrop for sporting prowess."
Fans can expect a thrilling, eye-catching and unique experience during the 2024 Games—something truly unlikely anything that has come before.