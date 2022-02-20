Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Dates, Logo, Location and Schedule

2 of 2

New and newer sporting events will be at the forefront of the 2024 games, which is no surprise given the sustained popularity of the X Games. Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will all be back after debuting at the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Consequently, baseball and karate will both be out of the Olympic lineup in two years.

Totally new in 2024 will be breaking, commonly known as breakdancing. Competitors will be scored by a panel of judges similar to gymnastics competitions or ice dancing in the Winter Olympics.

Organizations like International DanceSport have previously pushed to get events like ballroom dancing into the Olympics. While traditionalists may not be thrilled with breaking getting through the door first, they do recognize that it could keep that door open.

"Everyone had that feeling that the dances all worked together," USA Dance president Ken Richards said, per Rick Maese of the Washington Post. "So we had to come to this understanding and agreement that if dance can get a foot in the door with a style the IOC wants, then maybe the other dances aren't as far behind as we feared."

Also new at the 2024 Olympics will be an opening ceremony outdoors. According to Evan Hilbert of USA Today, the parade of nations will be "a 162-boat flotilla on the Seine River, with spectators able to watch from the banks."

Paris also plans to turn the city itself into part of the competition, using well-known landmarks as backdrops for many of the venues. From Paris2024.org:

"Paris' iconic landmarks are being transformed into sporting arenas to offer spectators an unparalleled experience and provide an outstanding backdrop for sporting prowess."

Fans can expect a thrilling, eye-catching and unique experience during the 2024 Games—something truly unlikely anything that has come before.