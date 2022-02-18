Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 14 Early Events

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Norway made Winter Olympics history on Friday morning by winning its 15th gold medal of the Beijing Games.

Johannes Thingnes Bo's triumph in the men's biathlon mass start event set the new record for most gold medals earned by a country at a single Winter Games.

Norway is on track to win the overall medal count over the Russian Olympic Committee, Canada and Germany.

The European nation won most its golds in the biathlon, cross-country skiing and nordic combined events. It won four of the six medals in the men's and women's biathlon mass start events held on Friday morning.

Canada was second to Norway in medals earned from Friday's events. The surge of three medals from two events placed the North American nation into third place in the overall medal table over Germany and the United States.

There are two full days left of competition in Beijing. Any shakeups in the medal table should occur from second down since Norway has a seven-medal advantage over the ROC.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (15 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze) - 34

2. Russian Olympic Committee (5 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze) - 27

3. Canada (4 gold, 7 silver, 13 bronze) - 24

4. Germany (10 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze) - 22

5. United States (8 gold. 8 silver, 5 bronze) - 21

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 14 Medal Winners

Biathlon

Men's 15 km Mass Start

Gold: Johannes Thingnes Bo (Norway)

Silver: Martin Ponsiluoma (Sweden)

Bronze: Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen (Norway)

Women's 12.5 km Mass Start

Gold: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France)

Silver: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

Bronze: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Ski Cross

Gold: Ryan Regez (Switzerland)

Silver: Alex Fiva (Switzerland)

Bronze: Sergey Ridzik (ROC)

Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Eileen Gu (China)

Silver: Cassie Sharpe (Canada)

Bronze: Rachael Karker (Canada)

Speedskating

Men's 1000m

Gold: Thomas Krol (Netherlands)

Silver: Laurent Dubreuil (Canada)

Bronze: Haavard Lorentzen (Norway)

Norway Sets Gold-Medal Record

It is fitting that Norway broke the gold-medal record at the Winter Games in a sport it has dominated in Beijing.

Johannes Thingnes Bo captured Norway's sixth gold medal in biathlon in the men's mass start event.

Bo won the fifth gold medal of his Olympic career by taking the competition by 40 seconds over Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma.

Norway won six of the 11 biathlon gold medals at the Beijing Games, and it had two athletes earn five medals each.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland joined Bo as Norwegian biathletes with five medals, as she took bronze in the women's mass start competition.

Norway has two potential chances to add to its gold medal haul in the skiathlon events in cross-country skiing. Norway has four golds and six overall medals in the sport.

Norway's final gold-medal tally will set the new mark for countries to aim for. The 2018 teams from Norway and Germany and the 2010 Canada team held the previous record of 14 golds at a single Winter Games.

Canada Jumps Into Medal Table Top 3

Canada continued its run of silver and bronze medals on Friday.

The Canadian duo of Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker finished second and third behind China's Eileen Gu in the women's skiing halfpipe competition.

Laurent Dubreuil added a silver medal to the Canadian haul through his performance in the men's speedskating 1,000 meters.

Canada has been on a medal-winning tear over the last few days. It captured gold in women's hockey, the women's speedskating team pursuit and men's short track relay.

The recent run of medals put Canada five medals behind the mark set by the North American nation at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Canada's best chance to add medals before the end of the Games comes in the men's skiing halfpipe, where it has three of the 12 finalists.