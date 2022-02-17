Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 17

3 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Three immensely talented X-Division stars battled in a three-way dance as Ace Austin, Laredo Kid and the returning Blake Christian battled for the right to advance to No Surrender and a Fatal 4-Way already featuring Jake Something, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Chris Bey.

A fast, furious contest featured the nonstop action and intensity that have been staples of the division since its inception two decades ago.

Christian shined, Austin proved why he was a world title contender as late as a year ago and Kid solidified himself as a legitimate contender to the X-Division Championship.

Kid delivered a poison rana to Christian and a frog splash, but Austin broke up the pin. Christian delivered a Spanish Fly for a two-count of his own. It was Austin, a veteran of so many high-profile Impact matches, that scored the pinfall victory with The Fold to Christian for the win.

Result

Austin defeated Christian and Kid

Grade

B+

Analysis

Any time you put three performers with the skill of Austin, Christian and Kid together, you can expect a fantastic match. That was certainly the case here as they spotlighted the X-Division, themselves and as a result, the four-way encounter Saturday at No Surrender.

Austin winning was probably the right call given the fact that he has not been involved in anything particularly interesting in a while, despite having the talent to compete for the top prize in the company regularly.

Kid will have his shots and Christian is a free agent who could instantly be a competitor around whom the entire division revolves. Austin has put in the work and earned the right to appear on the No Surrender card.