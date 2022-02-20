Olympic Alpine Skiing 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at Beijing

Marco Trovati/Associated Press

There were 11 Alpine skiing events contested at the 2022 Beijing Games; five individual events for men, five for women and one mixed event.

The action wrapped up Saturday night (Sunday morning in China) with the mixed team event, which had been postponed from Friday night because of high winds.

The U.S. finished just off the podium in fourth in the mixed event, falling in the bronze medal match to Norway via tiebreaker. However, Mikaela Shiffrin helped the team advance, winning one of her four heats and completing the course cleanly each time.

Shiffrin competed in all six events at the Beijing Games, the first time she participated in that many.

She was expected to earn multiple medals at these Games, but in her five individual events, she recorded "did not finish" results in the giant slalom, slalom and Alpine combined races. In the super-G and downhill, she finished ninth and 18th, respectively.

When all was said and done, the United States had a surprising medal haul in the individual events.

As NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi pointed out, in 2022, the United States' one medal in individual Alpine skiing events—Ryan Cochran-Siegle's silver in men's super-G—was its fewest since 1998, when Picabo Street won gold in super-G gold.

The last time the U.S. earned this few alpine skiing medals without winning a gold was in 1988, Zaccardi observed.

As the New York Times' Matthew Futterman pointed out, "The Americans have just one medal through eight races, and have failed to have a skier in the top 10 in four races."

The reasons vary; some say it's a lack of organizational clarity, while others point to "unlucky injuries [or] the choice to go all-in on the present rather than invest in the future," Futterman observed.

When the Alpine skiing events came to a close Saturday night in the U.S., the leader in the medal count was Switzerland, with nine total medals and five golds. Austria came in second, with seven total medals and three golds, and France rounded out the top three, with three total medals and one gold.

"I get that people will say we came up short," Shiffrin said about the United States' performance in Alpine skiing, per NBCOlympics.com. "But the thing is that, to have this kind of depth on our team coming from the U.S., competing in a European-dominated sport... I can't emphasize enough how unbelievable it is for us to be here and be in the hunt for a medal."

The full medal results of the 11 Alpine skiing events at the Beijing Games can be found below.

Men's Downhill

Gold: Beat Feuz, Switzerland

Silver: Johan Clarey, France

Bronze: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Men's Super-G

Gold: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States

Bronze: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway

Men's Giant Slalom

Gold: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Silver: Zan Kranjec, Slovenia

Bronze: Mathieu Faivre, France

Men's Slalom

Gold: Clement Noel, France

Silver: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Bronze: Sebastian Foss-Solevag, Norway

Men's Combined

Gold: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway

Bronze: James Crawford, Canada

Women's Downhill

Gold: Corinne Suter, Switzerland

Silver: Sofia Goffia, Italy

Bronze: Nadia Delago, Italy

Women's Super-G

Gold: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland

Silver: Mirjam Puchner, Austria

Bronze: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland

Women's Giant Slalom

Gold: Sara Hector, Sweden

Silver: Federica Brignone, Italy

Bronze: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland

Women's Slalom

Gold: Petra Vihova, Slovakia

Silver: Katharina Liensberger, Austria

Bronze: Wendy Holdener, Switzerland

Women's Combined

Gold: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland

Silver: Wendy Goldener, Switzerland

Bronze: Federica Brignone, Italy

Team Event

Gold: Austria

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Norway