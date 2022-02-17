ROC vs. Sweden Men's Semis Hockey Live-Stream Schedule and Odds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Heading into the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Russian Olympic Committee was considered by many to be the favorite to win the gold medal in men's ice hockey. After all, the Olympic Athletes of Russia captured the gold at the 2018 Winter Games, and the Russian contingent is loaded with talent again this year.

The ROC is two wins away from the gold medal. And it can ensure that it will at least leave Beijing with the silver by notching a win in Friday's semifinals, when it will be taking on Sweden.

The winner of the matchup between the Russian Olympic Committee and Sweden will advance to face the winner of the other semifinal game between Finland and Slovakia in the gold-medal game. The losers of the semifinals will still have an opportunity to reach the podium, as they will face off in the bronze-medal game.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the ROC-Sweden semifinal matchup.

ROC vs. Sweden Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Friday, Feb. 18

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com

Game Odds

Spread: Russian Olympic Committee -1.5

Over/Under: 5 total goals

Moneyline: ROC -145 (bet $145 to win $100); Sweden +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

For the most part, the Russian Olympic Committee has performed as well as expected during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Russian athletes have won three of their first four games, and they advanced to the final four with a 3-1 win over surprise package Denmark in the quarterfinals.

The ROC's only loss came during its final game of the preliminary round, when it fell 6-5 in overtime to the Czech Republic in Group B action. That was a rare off day for the Russian defense, which has allowed only one goal across its three victories in Beijing.

This semifinal should be a competitive game considering the Swedes have also lost only one game during the Olympics.

Sweden opened the Winter Games with back-to-back wins over Latvia and Slovakia. It then lost 4-3 to Finland in its final contest of the preliminary round, blowing a 3-0 third-period lead before falling in overtime.

Although that was a tough loss for Sweden, it bounced back by notching a 2-0 win over Canada in the quarterfinals. Its reward for defeating the always game Canadians is another tough test in the ROC.

Over its first four games, Sweden has tallied 12 total goals, five of which have been scored by Lucas Wallmark. The 26-year-old is tied with Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky for the most goals in the men's tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Wallmark and Anton Lander scored the Swedes' goals in their win over Canada, both of which came in the third period.

While the Russian athletes are looking to win the gold for the second straight Winter Games, the Swedes are trying to capture their first medal since winning the silver in 2014. Sweden last won the gold in 2006.

If Sweden hopes to reach the gold-medal game, it will need to find a way to generate offense against an ROC defense that has mostly shut down its opponents. In the quarterfinals against Denmark, the Russians allowed only 18 shots on goal, while goaltender Ivan Fedotov recorded 17 saves.

The Russian Olympic Committee has also had more offensive success of late than it did earlier in the Winter Games. After scoring only three goals over its first two games, it has tallied eight goals across its past two contests. Vadim Shipachyov, Nikita Nesterov and Vyacheslav Voinov each scored a goal in the quarterfinals.

The ROC is the favorite to advance to the gold-medal game. But Sweden is going to be a formidable opponent, and this matchup could go either way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.