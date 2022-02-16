49ers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have committed to Trey Lance for the 2022 season.

The NFC West franchise got that big decision out of the way and now it has to build around the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

San Francisco needs to bolster its roster in free agency, but it must make the right choices to avoid a bad decision or two that costs it a divisional title in an NFC West that could be decided by tight margins.

The 49ers need to look at the offensive line since they could lose Laken Tomlinson in free agency.

Kyle Shanahan's team should also look at running backs to improve the unit around Lance. The 49ers called on Deebo Samuel to shoulder some of the load in the ground game, but he can't do that forever.

San Francisco needs to be meticulous in determining which players will be the best fits at those positions, which is why some free agents will be off the board right away.