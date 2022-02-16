49ers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 16, 2022
49ers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency
The San Francisco 49ers have committed to Trey Lance for the 2022 season.
The NFC West franchise got that big decision out of the way and now it has to build around the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
San Francisco needs to bolster its roster in free agency, but it must make the right choices to avoid a bad decision or two that costs it a divisional title in an NFC West that could be decided by tight margins.
The 49ers need to look at the offensive line since they could lose Laken Tomlinson in free agency.
Kyle Shanahan's team should also look at running backs to improve the unit around Lance. The 49ers called on Deebo Samuel to shoulder some of the load in the ground game, but he can't do that forever.
San Francisco needs to be meticulous in determining which players will be the best fits at those positions, which is why some free agents will be off the board right away.
Brandon Scherff
Brandon Scherff is arguably the best interior offensive lineman on the free-agent market.
He would be a nice replacement for Tomlinson in the 49ers roster if he had a track record of staying healthy.
Scherff played 35 games over the last three seasons. He missed six games for Washington during the 2022 campaign.
The injury history must be a concern for the 49ers, especially with the heavy reliance on their offensive line through the rushing game.
Scherff may be a great fit to bolster San Francisco’s interior, but the team can’t risk paying a large chunk of change to someone with a longer injury history than other candidates.
Stephon Gilmore
The same concerns around potentially signing Scherff apply to the pursuit of Stephon Gilmore.
San Francisco could use an upgrade at cornerback to face the high level of competition at wide receiver throughout the NFC West.
Gilmore should fetch a large deal from one of the teams in need of defensive backs, but it might be hard for the 49ers to justify bringing him in.
Gilmore missed parts of the 2020 season with an injury, and he only played nine games for the Carolina Panthers after he was traded by the New England Patriots in 2021.
The recent history could turn away the 49ers from a large contract when they can go after younger, healthier options on the free-agent market, or even in the NFL draft.
Sony Michel
San Francisco usually asks its running backs to contribute in both aspects of the offense.
That requirement takes Sony Michel out of contention to be a free-agent signing in San Francisco.
Michel has 47 receptions in his four-year career. He had a career-best 21 catches with the Los Angeles Rams this season, but that might not be good enough for a team that had 30 catches from its fullback in 2021.
Elijah Mitchell caught all but one of his 20 targets, Jamycal Hasty brought in 23 of his 29 targets and Kyle Juszcyzk led the 49ers backfield with 30 catches. Michel had 21 catches on 33 opportunities, and he has a 64.4 catch rate in his career.
San Francisco should look to bring in reinforcements for Mitchell to ease some pressure off Samuel, but it may be better off finding a gem in the late rounds of the NFL draft, like it did with Mitchell in 2021.