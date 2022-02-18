Young NFL Players Dangerously Close to Bust Status Entering 2022

0 of 8

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Patience is not a virtue widely embraced in the NFL, especially for first-round picks.

While draft picks should be evaluated by what they do over the course of their rookie contracts (which are four years with a fifth-year option), many high-profile prospects are labeled a "bust" much sooner.

Sometimes, it's warranted. For instance, Dwayne Haskins, Isaiah Wilson and Jeff Gladney can safely be given the label. None of them are even still rostered by the team that drafted them.

There are others from the last three draft classes who are dangerously close to joining those names. Their careers are off to a rocky start, but they do have time to turn things around.

These first-rounders have to start producing quickly if they want to avoid the dreaded bust label.