2022 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette is quietly one of the more interesting players heading to the free-agent market this offseason.

Still only 27 years old, the 2017 fourth overall pick by Jacksonville was a pivotal part of the Super Bowl run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

With Tom Brady retired, though, Fournette will test the open market once the free-agency floodgates open, according to Matt Lombardo of FanSided.

The LSU product improved on his 2020 numbers this year, leading the Buccaneers in rushing with 812 yards and eight scores on a 4.5 per-carry average over 14 appearances. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.

While he'll have some notable company such as Melvin Gordon III and fellow Buccaneers star Ronald Jones II on the open market, it's no wonder he'll test it.

Look for Tampa Bay to prioritize getting him back, as the ground game has to start carrying the offensive load.

Prediction: Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers.