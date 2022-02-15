2022 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and Predictions

2022 NFL Free Agents: Post-Super Bowl Rumors and PredictionsFebruary 15, 2022
With the Los Angeles Rams crowned Super Bowl LVI champions after a 23-20 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals, things fully shift into offseason mode for all 32 teams and fanbases.
The first pit stop? Free agency.
Both Super Bowl teams are top examples of how important the process is. The Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. to their arsenal, while the Bengals added pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson and other defensive help. A team like Kansas City spent big on the line in front of Patrick Mahomes and made the AFC title game.
Rest assured this year's market will produce more league-altering moments. As things kick into gear, here's a look at the top early rumors making the rounds.
Leonard Fournette to Test Free Agency
Leonard Fournette is quietly one of the more interesting players heading to the free-agent market this offseason.
Still only 27 years old, the 2017 fourth overall pick by Jacksonville was a pivotal part of the Super Bowl run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
With Tom Brady retired, though, Fournette will test the open market once the free-agency floodgates open, according to Matt Lombardo of FanSided.
The LSU product improved on his 2020 numbers this year, leading the Buccaneers in rushing with 812 yards and eight scores on a 4.5 per-carry average over 14 appearances. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.
While he'll have some notable company such as Melvin Gordon III and fellow Buccaneers star Ronald Jones II on the open market, it's no wonder he'll test it.
Look for Tampa Bay to prioritize getting him back, as the ground game has to start carrying the offensive load.
Prediction: Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers.
Von Miller to Explore Free Agency
One would think a veteran like Von Miller might want to re-up with the Rams after winning a Lombardi Trophy and having the chance to stick on a roster that resembles a superteam with more chances to contend.
But the 32-year-old's situation is unique.
Miller, after all, didn't sound like a guy who wanted to be traded away from the Denver Broncos in the first place. But he has just won a second Super Bowl because of a shocking midseason trade, and now that he's slated to be a free agent, there's no easy way to predict what he'll do.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Texas A&M product is expected to "fully explore" the open market. He'll be 33 in March, but he put together 9.5 sacks over two stops in 2021, giving him eight or more in every season dating back to 2013.
Given his productivity, even on a rotational basis, it's likely Miller could have his pick of destinations. But a reunion in Denver makes sense for a few reasons, with the team's 36 sacks being a middling number chief among them.
Prediction: Miller signs with the Broncos.
OBJ Sticking with Rams?
As expected, the Rams hope to keep their championship core together this offseason.
Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the key components there, and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the Rams are "very optimistic" he will re-up with them this offseason.
That a Matthew Stafford-OBJ connection was explosive, productive and led to postseason wins wasn't much of a shocker. Over just eight games, Beckham turned 48 targets into 27 catches for 305 yards and five scores, the most touchdowns he's had in a season since 2018. He caught two more scores in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl.
Complicating matters for the 29-year-old is the fact that he left the Super Bowl with a non-contact knee injury and didn't return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury is "believed" to be a torn ACL.
The possible free-agent wideout market was already ridiculously stacked with headliners like Allen Robinson II, Chris Godwin and Davante Adams, so it was going to be tough for him to carve out a massive contract before any potential rehab and comeback bid.
If nothing else, that would seem to make a reunion even likelier, an idea that makes sense for both parties, as it feels like Beckham and the Rams are just getting started.
Prediction: Beckham re-signs with the Rams.