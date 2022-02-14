5 Cooper Kupp Football Cards You Should Own After 2022 Super Bowl Win

5 Cooper Kupp Football Cards You Should Own After 2022 Super Bowl WinFebruary 14, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams are officially Super Bowl champions, and on a star-studded roster, it was wide receiver Cooper Kupp who walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors.
After one of the most impressive regular season performances of all-time by a wide receiver, that should come as no surprise. The 28-year-old tallied 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to win Offensive Player of the Year and finish third in MVP balloting.
He capped his terrific season with eight receptions for 92 years and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Rams secure a 23-20 victory in a game where fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was forced to the sidelines for the entirety of the second half with an injury.
Ahead we've highlighted five notable football cards of Kupp on the heels of his stellar performance. The goal here was to cover cards at a variety of different price points in hopes of appealing to all levels of collectors, and we've included a general value range for each card based on recent eBay sales.
Entry Level: 2017 Score #416
Recent Selling Price: $5-7
There are a variety of different price points for someone looking to dive into collecting, and for the casual fan or someone collecting on a tight budget, the 2017 Score base card is a great entry-level option that is among the most affordable of Kupp's 36 different rookie cards.
The 2017 Score set pictures rookies in their college uniforms, making it one of the few options that shows Kupp in his Eastern Washington jersey. During his four seasons on campus, Kupp hauled in 428 receptions for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns, finishing his career as one of the most prolific wide receivers in college football history.
Aside from the base version we've highlighted here, there are also 12 different parallel versions of this card with various print runs.
Entry-Level: 2017 Panini #117
Recent Selling Price: $10-15
If you're not a fan of the college jersey look, but still want to stick to the low-end of the pricing scale, the 2017 Panini rookie card is a solid option.
It doesn't have the shine of Panini Prizm or the elaborate design of Panini Phoenix, but the Panini base set offers a clean design at an affordable price point for those not interested in making the leap to the next tier of rookie cards.
There are 11 different parallel versions of this card and the parallel sets all have some awesome names, such as "Chainmail Armor", "Knight's Templar Foil" and a trio parallels numbers to 199 called "Bravery", "Chivalry" and "Sacrifice."
Mid-Level: 2017 Donruss Optic #179
Recent Selling Price: $25-30
If you grew up collecting cards during the 1980s and 1990s like I did, the "Rated Rookie" logo no doubt still has a special place in your heart, and Donruss made the brilliant decision to reintroduce it in recent years to great success.
The Donruss base set is a fine option with an entry-level price point, but it's the Donruss Optic set that has become the headliner of the brand and one that consistently ranks among the most sought after non-auto rookie cards of any recent draftee.
The 2017 Donruss Optic Patrick Mahomes rookie card has become one of the most recognizable images in the hobby in recent years, and that only further adds to the appeal of the other notable rookies in the set, which include Kupp, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Joe Mixon and Deshaun Watson.
Mid-Level: 2017 Panini Prizm #203
Recent Selling Price: $65-70
This is the peak as far as non-auto, non-patch rookie cards of Cooper Kupp are concerned.
Base rookie cards in the Panini Prizm set have the same appearance as the Silver Prizm parallels for non-rookies, which has created some confusion at times. This card was already selling well before Kupp took home Super Bowl MVP honors, and it's likely to enjoy a nice spike in the coming days and weeks.
There are a staggering 18 different parallel versions of this card, 10 of which are numbered and come with a print run of 275 or fewer. A Prizms Gold parallel numbered 4/10 and graded BGS 9.5 sold for just over $3,000 on eBay on Super Bowl Sunday.
High-End: 2017 Panini Contenders #334 (Auto)
Recent Selling Price: $200-400
There are 22 different rookie cards of Cooper Kupp that feature his autograph, but good luck tracking most of them down without paying a small fortune. The bulk of them are numbered to fewer than 100 copies, and scarcity always means a hefty price tag.
However, on the more affordable end of the rookie auto scale is the 2017 Panini Contenders, which has its trademark Rookie Ticket Autograph cards that are part of the base set.
While several of the rookies in the set signed stickers, Kupp is among the handful who signed on-card, making it an even more appealing target if you're willing to shell out a few hundred dollars.
There is a Red Zone, Playoff Ticket (/99), Championship Ticket (/49) and Cracked Ice (/25) parallel, along with four different printing plates and a Super Bowl Ticket that are all 1/1.
All card images courtesy of TCDB.com, while pricing data is pulled from recent eBay sales as of Monday morning.