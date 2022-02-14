Olympic Ski Jumping 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at Beijing

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The ski jumping competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics came to an end on Monday with a fourth nation earning gold in one of the sport's disciplines.

Austria rounded out the program by winning the men's large hill team event.

Austria, Japan, Norway and Slovenia all earned gold medals on the ski jumping hills in China. Slovenia was the only nation to land a pair of gold medals.

Slovenia finished on top of the sport's medal table with four overall medals, including a silver from the men's team event on Monday.

A total of eight nations won medals across three male, one female and one team events that took place over the last week.

Ski Jumping Medal Table

1. Slovenia (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) - 4

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Germany (0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) - 3

T3. Austria (1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze) - 2

T3. Japan (1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze) - 2

5. Norway (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze) - 1

6. Russian Olympic Committee (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze) - 1

T7. Canada (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze) - 1

T7. Poland (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze) - 1

Individual Medal Winners

Men's Individual Normal Hill

Gold: Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan)\

Silver: Manuel Fettner (Austria)

Bronze: Dawid Kubacki (Poland)

Men's Individual Large Hill

Gold: Marius Lindvik (Norway)

Silver: Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan)

Bronze: Karl Geiger (Germany)

Men's Team Large Hill

Gold: Austria

Silver: Slovenia

Bronze: Germany

Women's Individual Normal Hill

Gold: Ursa Bogataj (Slovenia)

Silver: Katharina Althaus (Germany)

Bronze: Nika Kriznar (Slovenia)

Mixed Team Normal Hill

Gold: Slovenia

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Canada

Slovenia Earns Most Ski Jumping Medals

Both of the gold medals earned by Slovenia at the Winter Olympics so far were earned on the ski jumping hills.

Slovenia captured gold in the mixed team normal hill event and through Ursa Bogataj in the women's individual normal hill competition.

The European nation also picked up a silver and a bronze to round out the best medal record in the sport.

The performances over the last week-and-a-half put Slovenia ahead of some traditional powers, like Austria, Germany and Norway.

Slovenia did not win a ski jumping medal at the 2018 Games and it earned just two bronze medals eight years ago in Sochi.

The Slovenian women had the chance to perform so well since FIS World Cup leader Marita Kramer of Austria was unable to compete because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Slovenia has the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 women in the World Cup standings, but none of them were as dominant as Kramer going into the Olympics. The Austrian woman won six individual competitions on the World Cup circuit.

The two gold medals earned in Beijing doubled Slovenia's overall gold medal haul at the Winter Olympics. The other two came from the Sochi Games in alpine skiing.

Germany Fails To Win Ski Jumping Gold

Germany entered Beijing with the top male ski jumper in the world in Karl Geiger and the No. 1 team in the FIS World Cup standings.

Germany left China with one silver and two bronze medals in a sport it was expected to earn at least one gold medal in.

Geiger placed first or second in nine different events on the World Cup circuit this season. He had two victories and a second-place mark in the final four competitors prior to Beijing.

The results in Beijing ended a run of two straight Olympics in which Germany won a ski jumping gold medal.

Germany won three gold medals in Sochi and Pyeongchang, which was tied with Poland for the most ski jumping victories in that span.

Germany still came away from the Winter Olympics with three ski jumping medals, but the overall performance was a bit disappointing based on the results earlier this winter.