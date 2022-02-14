Slovakia vs. Germany Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The Slovakia-Germany men's ice hockey playoff-round matchup at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will have the attention of the American audience.

The first of four knockout-round games will produce the quarterfinal opponent for the United States men's hockey team.

Slovakia and Germany both finished in third place in their respective groups. Germany was handed that fate by losing to the United States in its final Group A contest.

Each side was outmatched by the typical men's hockey powers in group play. Slovakia lost by a combined seven goals to Finland and Sweden, while Germany had a combined margin of defeat of five versus the United States and Canada.

Slovakia was handed the No. 8 seed in the knockout round, while Germany is No. 9. The winner will face the top-seeded Americans.

Slovakia vs. Germany Info

Date: Monday, February 14

Start Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com or Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Puck Line: Germany (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5.5

Money Line: Germany (-120; bet $120 to win $100); Slovakia (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

Preview

Germany enters Monday night as the slight favorite over Slovakia. The two teams are fairly even on skill level and results through three group-stage games.

Each produced a -4 goal differential, but Slovakia scored two more goals in the group phase.

Most of Slovakia's tallies came in its 5-2 win over Latvia in which five different players found the back of the net.

Tomas Jurco, who played for the Las Vegas Knights during the 2020-21 season, had a goal and an assist in that victory.

Juraj Slafkovsky was Slovakia's leading scorer in Group C. He produced both goals in the loss to Sweden and scored once against Finland and Latvia.

Slafkovsky is tied with Sweden's Lucas Wallmark for the most goals in the men's hockey tournament. Only five players recorded multiple goals in the group phase. Germany's defense must contain Slovakia's top scorer to have a chance to set up a rematch with the United States.

The Germans lost their Group A clash with the No. 1 seed, but it only fell by one goal in the 3-2 defeat. The performance against the United States should hand Germany some confidence going into its matchup with an opponent closer to its level.

Germany's defense could be the difference-maker against a Slovakia team that lost by a combined 10-3 score versus Sweden and Finland.

Germany is not on the same level as Sweden and Finland, but it is certainly better than Latvia, and the team's skill level may give Slovakia problems over three periods.

Slovakia needs to play a tighter defensive game to win against a level opponent, but its defense will be the concern if it advances any further in the competition.

