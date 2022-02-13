Super Bowl Quarter Score 2022: Rams vs. Bengals 1st-Quarter Update and Recap

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams opened the scoring in Super Bowl 56 on a pass connection from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham's 17-yard scoring catch was his seventh trip to the end zone since he joined the Rams from the Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles struck first on its second drive of the game and the third overall offensive series inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams took over on that drive at midfield after they forced a fourth-down stop on the Cincinnati Bengals' first series of the contest.

Cincinnati opted to go for it on fourth down, but its attempt came up short after Ernest Jones batted away a Joe Burrow pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase.

Jones drifted over to the right side of the field after Samaje Perine rolled out of the backfield in the direction of Chase.

Los Angeles took advantage of the great field position by scoring on a six-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in Beckham's opening touchdown catch.

The two teams exchanged punts on the next two drives, and the Bengals offense came alive.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burrow launched a long ball down the right sideline that hit Chase near the 15-yard line. The 46-yard pass hookup put the Bengals in scoring position, but they were unable to match the Rams' touchdown.

Jalen Ramsey broke up a third-down pass attempt intended for Tee Higgins on the edge of the end zone.

Cincinnati settled for a field goal at the end of the drive from Evan McPherson. The rookie kicker knocked home a 29-yarder to put the Bengals on the board. McPherson is now 13-of-13 on field goals in the postseason.

The Bengals finished the quarter behind on the scoreboard, but they recorded more total yards than the Rams. Los Angeles picked up one more first down and ran three more plays.

First-Quarter Score: Los Angeles Rams 7, Cincinnati 3