Upcoming 2023 MLB Free Agents Who Need a Big Year to Land the Bag

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

MLB players sometimes pick the perfect time for a career year.

No one was surprised to see Corey Seager and Max Scherzer get paid this offseason, and the same will be true once Carlos Correa signs on the dotted line.

However, few would have guessed that Marcus Semien would walk away with a $175 million deal, or that Robbie Ray would hit the open market as the reigning AL Cy Young winner and secure a $115 million contract.

Looking ahead to next offseason, which players could position themselves for a similarly surprising payday with a strong showing in 2022?

We've highlighted 10 upcoming free agents who could land the bag with a big contract year.