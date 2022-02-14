NFL Free Agency 2022: Start Date, Rumors and Early Predictions

1 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Two-time reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a good place heading into the offseason, and the team is committed to doing what it takes to keep the signal-caller as part of the organization, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Schefter reported that Green Bay is "spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. [The New Orleans] Saints used this approach for Drew Brees, and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers."

Rapoport suggested that the Packers will look to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on a per-year basis, with the extension likely to be in the form of a two-year deal. That setup would then allow the team to tag wide receiver Davante Adams and keep the prolific duo together for at least another year.

The reports are a far cry from Rodgers' position last spring, when it was revealed on draft night that the future Hall of Famer wanted out of Green Bay, and retirement was an option amid the signal-caller's distrust of the front office.

After opting to stick around, Rodgers led the Packers to a third straight 13-win season and, in the process, compiled a stat line that featured 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-leading 111.9 QB rating among starters.

Rodgers' consecutive MVP awards, an explosive offense and one of the best defenses the player and his team have fielded in nearly a decade make it a no-brainer for Packers to want the face of the organization back in the fold for next season.

The four-time MVP has repeatedly said that he will take his time to make a decision with regard to his future.

Maybe it is the sense of unfinished business, the opportunity to continue rewriting the history books with Adams or the allure of finishing his career with the same team he started it with, but it feels like Rodgers stays put in Green Bay for at least another season.

Prediction: Rodgers seeks fifth MVP, second Super Bowl with Packers.