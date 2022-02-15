Trades to Push 5 NHL Stanley Cup Contenders over the Top

Trades to Push 5 NHL Stanley Cup Contenders over the TopFebruary 15, 2022
The NHL's annual trade deadline often sees general managers with playoff aspirations attempting to bolster their rosters for a postseason run. Despite a flattened salary cap this season, we can still expect contenders to be busy shopping leading up to this year's March 21 deadline.
NHL history is replete with examples of contenders making trade deadline acquisitions that helped them become Stanley Cup champions. The most recent is the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose acquisitions of forwards Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow leading up to the 2020 deadline played crucial roles in their back-to-back Cup runs.
This year's top contenders are already talented teams, but they could use some additional depth to help them reach hockey's holy grail. The Florida Panthers could use a top-four, left-side defenseman, while the Colorado Avalanche could benefit from additional secondary scoring.
Here's our take on which trades could turn five of this year's Stanley Cup contenders into champions later this season. You can express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.
We've excluded the defending champion Lightning from this list. In a Jan. 12 interview with The Athletic's Joe Smith, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois indicated it's unlikely he'll make any moves at the trade deadline, citing his club's lack of salary-cap space. Unless a core player ends up on long-term injured reserve, we anticipate BriseBois will stand pat.
Carolina Hurricanes Acquire John Klingberg
With a record of 32 wins, 11 losses and three overtime defeats, the Carolina Hurricanes hold one of the best point percentages (.728) in the league. On Feb. 5, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun indicated they were on pace for a franchise-best 124 points this season. While Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell felt no pressure to make a move, LeBrun speculated Waddell could pursue a defenseman.
John Klingberg could be the blueliner Waddell targets if he decides to make a big move near the trade deadline. He was first linked to the Hurricanes on Nov. 27, when Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported they had contacted the Stars to inquire into the 29-year-old's availability.
Klingberg could replace the offense and experience the Hurricanes lost last summer when Dougie Hamilton signed with the New Jersey Devils as a free agent. A talented puck-moving defenseman with a right-handed shot, he could slot into the first defense pairing alongside Brady Skjei or the second pairing with Jaccob Slavin.
Adding Klingberg would give the Hurricanes one of the deepest top-four defenses in the league. He would be a costly acquisition, as the Stars could seek a first-round pick or a top prospect plus a promising NHL-ready player in return. With the Hurricanes carrying $1.8 million in projected deadline cap space, Waddell could ask the Stars to retain some of the remainder of Klingberg's $4.25 million cap hit.
Colorado Avalanche Take A Flier On Claude Giroux
Winner of the Presidents' Trophy in 2020-21, the Colorado Avalanche are jostling with the Florida Panthers for first overall in this season's standings. After failing to advance beyond the second round in the past three seasons, they're hoping to stage a run for the Stanley Cup. Bringing in a versatile two-way star such as Claude Giroux could be the last piece of their championship puzzle.
Giroux, 34, has spent his entire 15-season NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers. With the Flyers in disarray and Giroux eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, he could waive his no-movement clause for an opportunity to play for a Cup contender like the Avalanche. He's the Flyers' leading scorer with 36 points in 44 games and was named MVP of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
On Jan. 25, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested Giroux and his right-hand shot would be a good addition with the Avalanche. It won't be an easy fit for the cap-strapped club, prompting Friedman to suggest involving a third club to broker a deal with the Flyers retaining part of his salary.
The Avalanche also lack a first- and a second-round pick in this year's draft to use as trade bait. General manager Joe Sakic would be forced to draw upon younger players on his roster such as Tyson Jost or a prospect or two such as Justin Barron, Sean Behrens or Martin Kaut for a trade package.
Florida Panthers Reel In Mark Giordano
The Tampa Bay Lightning are two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, but the Florida Panthers could pose a serious threat to their chances for a three-peat. After spending years among the NHL's doormat clubs, the Panthers are jockeying with the Colorado Avalanche for first place in the overall standings. General manager Bill Zito could try to boost his roster depth before deadline day.
On Jan. 9, Florida Hockey Now's George Richards reported Zito was in the market for a top defenseman. While notables such as the Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun and the Dallas Stars' John Klingberg were on his list of reported targets, Seattle Kraken blueliner Mark Giordano could be the best fit. The veteran defenseman has a 19-team trade list, which could include the high-flying Panthers.
The 38-year-old remains a talented puck-moving defenseman with a respectable 19 points in 42 games with the low-scoring Kraken. His experience and leadership would be invaluable on the left side of their first or second defense pairing. The Panthers have $3.9 million in projected trade deadline cap space to take on the remainder of Giordano's $6.75 million cap hit, but Zito could ask the Kraken to retain some salary.
Giordano would also be more affordable to acquire than the younger Chychrun or Klingberg. The Panthers lack a first- or a second-round pick in this year's draft, but they could pitch a promising young NHLer like forward Owen Tippett or a prospect like Mike Benning. They could also include pending UFA winger Frank Vatrano to make the dollars fit if he would be willing to consider signing with the Kraken.
Minnesota Wild Trade for J.T. Miller
The Minnesota Wild sit second in the Western Conference with 61 points, but they lack a true first-line center. They're using converted winger Ryan Hartman in that role, but there's no certainty he can handle that responsibility for the remainder of the season and in the heat of playoff competition. Joel Eriksson Ek is a fine two-way center but seems best suited in the second-line role.
In November, the Vancouver Province's Ben Kuzma reported the Wild were looking at Canucks center J.T. Miller. While nothing came of that speculation, it might be worthwhile to revisit their interest in Miller if the Canucks fail to gain ground in the standings. An established scorer who can play center or wing, the 28-year-old Miller would provide additional punch to their first line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
Kuzma suggested a swap of Kevin Fiala, as his $5.1 million salary was close to Miller's $5.25 million. With Fiala playing well, however, Wild GM Bill Guerin could be reluctant to part with him. If the Canucks are looking to shed salary, perhaps an offer of a first-round pick and a prospect like Carson Lambos or Calen Addison might interest them.
Miller wouldn't be a rental, as he's signed through 2022-23. He would provide insurance for next season should Fiala, a restricted free agent, prove difficult to sign this summer. With the Wild facing limited cap space next season because of their buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, they might still have to shed some cap space this summer to accommodate Miller's contract unless the Canucks agree to absorb part of his cap hit.
New York Rangers Land Tomas Hertl
After spending the past four seasons rebuilding, the New York Rangers are among this season's top five in the Eastern Conference. That could prompt general manager Chris Drury into the trade market to bolster his roster's depth for a run at the Stanley Cup by pursuing a talented forward such as the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl.
A talented and versatile two-way forward who can play center or wing, the 28-year-old Hertl is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He'll seek a significant raise over his current $5.63 million annual salary-cap hit. With the Sharks struggling to stay in the playoff race and with $61.1 million invested in 13 players for 2022-23, Hertl could become a trade candidate by March 21.
Hertl has a three-team trade list, but perhaps he'll expand it to include the Rangers. He could fill the second-line center position or the right-wing position on that line alongside left wing Artemi Panarin and center Ryan Strome, giving the Rangers a powerful two-line offensive punch. If he fits in well, he could replace Strome if the 28-year-old center decides to test the free-agent market in the summer.
Drury is in an excellent position to make a competitive bid for Hertl. He has a projected $35.3 million in trade deadline cap space and plenty of promising players to draw upon for trade bait. Perhaps a package of their first-round pick and one of their two second-round picks along with a young player, such as Nils Lundkvist or Vitali Kravtsov, might get it done.
Stats and standings as of Feb. 14, 2022, via NHL.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.