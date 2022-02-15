Trades to Push 5 NHL Stanley Cup Contenders over the Top

0 of 5

Michael Martin/Getty Images

The NHL's annual trade deadline often sees general managers with playoff aspirations attempting to bolster their rosters for a postseason run. Despite a flattened salary cap this season, we can still expect contenders to be busy shopping leading up to this year's March 21 deadline.

NHL history is replete with examples of contenders making trade deadline acquisitions that helped them become Stanley Cup champions. The most recent is the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose acquisitions of forwards Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow leading up to the 2020 deadline played crucial roles in their back-to-back Cup runs.

This year's top contenders are already talented teams, but they could use some additional depth to help them reach hockey's holy grail. The Florida Panthers could use a top-four, left-side defenseman, while the Colorado Avalanche could benefit from additional secondary scoring.

Here's our take on which trades could turn five of this year's Stanley Cup contenders into champions later this season. You can express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.

We've excluded the defending champion Lightning from this list. In a Jan. 12 interview with The Athletic's Joe Smith, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois indicated it's unlikely he'll make any moves at the trade deadline, citing his club's lack of salary-cap space. Unless a core player ends up on long-term injured reserve, we anticipate BriseBois will stand pat.