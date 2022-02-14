2022 UEFA Champions League Knockout Rounds Power Rankings

2 of 4

11. Manchester United (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Current Form: DDDWW

Key Players: MFs Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

If you haven't watched much Manchester United football lately, you may be wondering how one of, if not the biggest name in football can't crack the top 10 here. Well, it's quite simple: Ralf Rangnick's side has not been good. It hasn't even been average given the talent available. It's been an extremely disappointing season that many predicted would be a step in the right direction for the club.

Even with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold—and perhaps partially because of this fact given he's yet to score in 2022—the Red Devils have looked disjointed and unbalanced, even with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out the door. The depth of talent on this team means it should be producing many more quality displays with multiple-goal win margins. It isn't, however, and club legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been in the stands with a frown rather than a heartwarming grin.

Against Atletico Madrid, a team that's been equally as poor this term, it could go either way. But when you consider the recent results against Southampton (1-1 draw), Burnley (1-1 draw) and West Ham United (1-0 win), there is little that inspires about this team. And with Ronaldo's goals drying up, where's the savior coming from?

10. Atletico Madrid (vs. Manchester United)

Current Form: WLWLL

Key Player: FW Joao Felix

To see both Atleti and United back-to-back in the rankings shouldn't come as a surprise. Both teams have been poor lately and more than warrant their disappointing rankings.

Diego Simeone's team, the reigning Spanish champion, has looked lost this campaign. Since winning its final group-stage match on December 7, Atletico has lost six of its 11 games in all competitions, suffering defeats to La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona in that span. Champions don't usually falter so often in big matches but here we are.

Key player Joao Felix recently went in depth on his move to Atleti, his game and his recent injury struggles with The Athletic's Dermot Corrigan. He will be at the center of Simeone's plans against a stacked, albeit misfiring Manchester United team. If he's able to run at the defense, there could be a lot of joy for the Spanish side and a possible tie-turning moment or two.

9. Juventus (vs. Villarreal)

Current Form: DWWDW

Key Player: ST Dusan Vlahovic

It feels like Juventus may have turned a corner recently. Considered down and out earlier in the campaign after winning only six of its first 14 league games, Max Allegri's side is back in the fight in Serie A and now boasts a prolific new talent up front.

The $85 million man Dusan Vlahovic's arrival has worked out swimmingly, with the Serbia international scoring once and playing a key role in another goal in his three matches since joining. Along with fellow fresh face Denis Zakaria, who has also scored since joining the Old Lady, Vlahovic will be vital to Juve's Champions League hopes this season.



Villarreal shouldn't cause too many problems, but anything seems possible with Juve this season. The Old Lady could be brought back down to earth against the famously tricky Spanish side.

8. Inter Milan (vs. Liverpool)

Current Form: DWLWW

Key Player: ST Lautaro Martinez

The Serie A champions have improved this season, even with the departure of last season's star man, Romelu Lukaku. A strong core has emerged, led by Lautaro Martinez up front, center backs Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij and emerging superstar Nicolo Barella.

Antonio Conte, the manager who brought the Scudetto back to the San Siro, is now managing Tottenham Hotspur, and in his place is Simone Inzaghi, who regularly had Lazio in contention for Champions League qualification during his five years in charge at the Stadio Olimpico. So far, so good for the 45-year-old, who has led the Nerazzurri to a 16-2-6 record in the league and its first UCL knockout-phase berth since 2011-12.

With Martinez firing and goals also coming in from the ageless Edin Dzeko and the Milan-jumping Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter stands a chance against Premier League big boys Liverpool in the round of 16. The Serie A champions will have to be organized and disciplined, however, as the Reds batter teams relentlessly from all angles.

7. Ajax (vs. Benfica)

Current Form: WWWWW

Key Player: RW Antony

One of the dark horses, having scored 102 goals and conceded just 10 this season, Ajax should never be counted out to make waves against the continent's big boys.

Semifinalists in 2019, Ajax is back among the favorites. The Dutch champion advanced from the group stage in stunning fashion, going a perfect six-of-six, in no small part thanks to former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, who leads the competition in scoring with 10 goals.

Boasting one of the most sought-after managers in the game in Erik ten Hag, the Dutch side landed a favorable draw in Benfica. The Portuguese outfit is no slouch, but if Ajax plays the way it has all season, it shouldn't have too much of a problem progressing to the quarterfinals.