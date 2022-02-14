2022 UEFA Champions League Knockout Rounds Power RankingsFebruary 14, 2022
2022 UEFA Champions League Knockout Rounds Power Rankings
The wait is finally over.
Yes, the UEFA Champions League, the top club football competition in the world, is back for the knockout stages, and do we ever have some incredible matches to look forward to.
Highlighted by the star-studded affair between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the eight pairings comprising the round of 16 have a ton of intrigue and excitement around them. Struggling giants Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are set to do battle. Serie A champions Inter Milan will face Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool. It's David vs. Goliath with FC Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich. The anticipation is off the charts.
For the purpose of this particular piece, however, we will rank all 16 teams based on where they stand. In other words, heading into Tuesday's matches, No. 16 on the list is the least likely to lift the trophy on May 28, while the top three are the heavy favorites.
Starting with the team few are expecting much from in its knockout tie, we travel to the Austria-Germany border.
16-12: Making Up the Numbers
16. FC Salzburg (vs. Bayern Munich)
Current Form: WWWWW
Key Player: CM Brenden Aaronson
Going against Bayern Munich is never easy, and despite running away with the Austrian Bundesliga, FC Salzburg don't stand much of a chance against the Bavarian powerhouse. Look for this tie to not present much drama and for Salzburg to bow out.
15. Sporting CP (vs. Manchester City)
Current Form: DWWWW
Key Player: CM Joao Palhinha
Similar to Salzburg, Sporting CP has the near-impossible task of knocking off one of Europe's domestic champions, this time in the form of the seemingly unstoppable Manchester City. Sporting will need to be organized and patient, but City is just too good and will make light work of one of Portugal's biggest clubs.
14. LOSC Lille (vs. Chelsea)
Current Form: WLLWD
Key Player: ST Jonathan David
Last year's surprise Ligue 1 champions were victims of their own success. Lille has been mostly dismantled and is a distant shadow of that team this year. Toiling in 10th, Les Dogues are an incredible 24 points off of leaders Paris Saint-Germain and now have the daunting task of facing Thomas Tuchel's world champion Chelsea. The Blues, despite their struggles domestically of late, will be far too strong for the French side.
13. Benfica (vs. Ajax)
Current Form: WWLLD
Key Player: CF Darwin Nunez
What did battling through a group with Bayern Munich and Barcelona get Benfica? A round-of-16 tie with Ajax, a team that was perfect in group play and is leading the Eredivisie with only two losses this season. It's one of the most intriguing last-16 ties, but it won't go in the favor of the Portuguese big boys.
12. Villarreal (vs. Juventus)
Current Form: DWWLD
Key Player: Gerard Moreno
Last year's UEFA Europa League winners have been in decent form in La Liga, most recently holding leaders Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw. Up against a resurgent Juventus side boasting new $85 million striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Yellow Submarine will find it hard to stay in the mix over 180 minutes of football. Manager Unai Emery is astute in Europe, but this will likely be the end of the line in Europe for his side this season.
11-6: Outside Chance
11. Manchester United (vs. Atletico Madrid)
Current Form: DDDWW
Key Players: MFs Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba
If you haven't watched much Manchester United football lately, you may be wondering how one of, if not the biggest name in football can't crack the top 10 here. Well, it's quite simple: Ralf Rangnick's side has not been good. It hasn't even been average given the talent available. It's been an extremely disappointing season that many predicted would be a step in the right direction for the club.
Even with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold—and perhaps partially because of this fact given he's yet to score in 2022—the Red Devils have looked disjointed and unbalanced, even with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out the door. The depth of talent on this team means it should be producing many more quality displays with multiple-goal win margins. It isn't, however, and club legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been in the stands with a frown rather than a heartwarming grin.
Against Atletico Madrid, a team that's been equally as poor this term, it could go either way. But when you consider the recent results against Southampton (1-1 draw), Burnley (1-1 draw) and West Ham United (1-0 win), there is little that inspires about this team. And with Ronaldo's goals drying up, where's the savior coming from?
10. Atletico Madrid (vs. Manchester United)
Current Form: WLWLL
Key Player: FW Joao Felix
To see both Atleti and United back-to-back in the rankings shouldn't come as a surprise. Both teams have been poor lately and more than warrant their disappointing rankings.
Diego Simeone's team, the reigning Spanish champion, has looked lost this campaign. Since winning its final group-stage match on December 7, Atletico has lost six of its 11 games in all competitions, suffering defeats to La Liga rivals Real Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona in that span. Champions don't usually falter so often in big matches but here we are.
Key player Joao Felix recently went in depth on his move to Atleti, his game and his recent injury struggles with The Athletic's Dermot Corrigan. He will be at the center of Simeone's plans against a stacked, albeit misfiring Manchester United team. If he's able to run at the defense, there could be a lot of joy for the Spanish side and a possible tie-turning moment or two.
9. Juventus (vs. Villarreal)
Current Form: DWWDW
Key Player: ST Dusan Vlahovic
It feels like Juventus may have turned a corner recently. Considered down and out earlier in the campaign after winning only six of its first 14 league games, Max Allegri's side is back in the fight in Serie A and now boasts a prolific new talent up front.
The $85 million man Dusan Vlahovic's arrival has worked out swimmingly, with the Serbia international scoring once and playing a key role in another goal in his three matches since joining. Along with fellow fresh face Denis Zakaria, who has also scored since joining the Old Lady, Vlahovic will be vital to Juve's Champions League hopes this season.
Villarreal shouldn't cause too many problems, but anything seems possible with Juve this season. The Old Lady could be brought back down to earth against the famously tricky Spanish side.
8. Inter Milan (vs. Liverpool)
Current Form: DWLWW
Key Player: ST Lautaro Martinez
The Serie A champions have improved this season, even with the departure of last season's star man, Romelu Lukaku. A strong core has emerged, led by Lautaro Martinez up front, center backs Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij and emerging superstar Nicolo Barella.
Antonio Conte, the manager who brought the Scudetto back to the San Siro, is now managing Tottenham Hotspur, and in his place is Simone Inzaghi, who regularly had Lazio in contention for Champions League qualification during his five years in charge at the Stadio Olimpico. So far, so good for the 45-year-old, who has led the Nerazzurri to a 16-2-6 record in the league and its first UCL knockout-phase berth since 2011-12.
With Martinez firing and goals also coming in from the ageless Edin Dzeko and the Milan-jumping Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter stands a chance against Premier League big boys Liverpool in the round of 16. The Serie A champions will have to be organized and disciplined, however, as the Reds batter teams relentlessly from all angles.
7. Ajax (vs. Benfica)
Current Form: WWWWW
Key Player: RW Antony
One of the dark horses, having scored 102 goals and conceded just 10 this season, Ajax should never be counted out to make waves against the continent's big boys.
Semifinalists in 2019, Ajax is back among the favorites. The Dutch champion advanced from the group stage in stunning fashion, going a perfect six-of-six, in no small part thanks to former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, who leads the competition in scoring with 10 goals.
Boasting one of the most sought-after managers in the game in Erik ten Hag, the Dutch side landed a favorable draw in Benfica. The Portuguese outfit is no slouch, but if Ajax plays the way it has all season, it shouldn't have too much of a problem progressing to the quarterfinals.
6-4: In the Running
6. Chelsea (vs. Lille)
Current Form: WWWWD
Key Player: ST Romelu Lukaku
Newly crowned world champion Chelsea turns its attention to retaining the biggest club trophy of them all. Yes, the holder of the Champions League may have dipped out of the Premier League title race, but it is very much in the running in Europe.
At the heart of what the Blues will be able to accomplish at the business end of the UCL season will be the performance of one Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international has been in and out of the team since rejoining the Blues for a club-record $135 million in August. Ten goals in 27 matches in all competitions is not the contribution Thomas Tuchel was hoping for when he brought the striker to Stamford Bridge.
Facing Lille in the round of 16 could be just what the doctor ordered to straighten things out and get this extremely talented side clicking. And Lukaku scored twice in the Club World Cup, so that could bode well going into the final stretch of the season.
5. Real Madrid (vs. PSG)
Current Form: DWLDW
Key Player: CBs David Alaba and Eder Militao
Real Madrid has been top of La Liga since Matchday 3, is blessed with a plethora of options all over the pitch and is led by man who is no stranger to success in this competition in Carlo Ancelotti, who won it twice as a player and has three triumphs as a manager, including one with Madrid. Not to mention that Los Blancos are the most successful side in Champions League history.
To put it plainly, Madrid is set up for success in Europe and should consider itself a favorite in almost every situation that this tournament can throw its way—except maybe a knockout-round matchup with the superstars of PSG.
This will be an incredibly difficult pair of matches for Madrid. PSG, as we all know, can field three of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Also among the storylines, former Real captain Sergio Ramos is likely to feature.
Luckily for Madrid, PSG's struggles to get its superstar forward line to click have been well-documented. Of course, struggles are relative, with the Ligue 1 side still running away in the title race at home. Los Blancos will need to limit the space in the wide areas and ensure that the strong center-back pairing of Alaba and Militao are able to hold a slightly high line to meet the onslaught of the incisive players PSG will throw its way.
And don't forget about one Karim Benzema, the ultimate X-factor in the UCL.
4. Paris Saint-Germain (vs. Real Madrid)
Current Form: WWDWW
Key Player: FW Kylian Mbappe
This tie could be known as the Kylian Mbappe Derby given the constant rumors that he's nearing a deal to sign with the Spanish club in the summer. PSG is sure to be doing everything it can to convince him to stay in the French capital, though few things would help as much as knocking Madrid out of the Champions League.
Bringing in former Madrid captain Ramos in the summer, as well as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, fullback Achraf Hakimi and Messi were all moves geared toward UCL success. It's the final or bust this season for this stacked group, and everyone knows it.
Unfortunately, on-pitch product hasn't exactly lived up to the lofty expectations that the summer arrivals brought with them. Still, the quality is there, and this is a side that no one wants to face.
3-1: The Favorites
3. Liverpool (vs. Inter Milan)
Current Form: WWWWW
Key Player: FW Diogo Jota
Keeping up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table hasn't been the easiest task for Liverpool, but it is sure putting in the graft to make it a title race down the stretch.
Despite being nine points behind City, the Reds have been excellent this season, only losing twice in the league and netting as many goals as the Citizens (61). The team is also perfectly set up to perform on multiple fronts. With plentiful attacking options, which now also includes Luis Diaz, manager Jurgen Klopp can come at opposing teams many different ways.
We know the focus will be on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, fresh from long runs at the Africa Cup of Nations, but it could be Diogo Jota who benefits most in UCL play. The attention always seems to drift away from the Portuguese, who has this season made a habit of finding space in the box to score headed goals (five) despite being 5'10". His craft and guile in working around Salah, Mane and the Reds' marauding fullbacks, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, could be difficult for Inter to key in on.
Throw in the fact that Liverpool's midfielders are experts at ball retention and managing the pace of a match, and there could be extensive periods of domination by the English side as it looks to quell the threat of the Italians.
Expect a deep run in the Champions League for the Reds, particularly if Manchester City moves out of touching distance domestically.
2. Bayern Munich (vs. FC Salzburg)
Current Form: LWWWL
Key Player: ST Robert Lewandowski
It's hard to fathom how you could sleep on a team like Bayern Munich, but here we are. Leading the Bundesliga, as it always does, for the majority of the season, Julian Nagelsmann's side has scored for fun and looked good doing it.
The German champion may be a bit beat up at the minute, with key players Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala all nursing injuries, but that shouldn't change a thing against Salzburg in the round of 16.
The injuries will test the depth of Nagelsmann's team. Prior to Saturday's disappointing 4-2 defeat at Bochum, there might have been little reason to worry. Bayern maybe had one eye on the UCL, but the result will act as a wake-up call as we enter the business end of the season. It's unlikely Bayern relinquishes the Bundesliga lead, even with slip-ups such as Saturday's, so the team's focus will be on conquering Europe.
With strong leaders in the side and one of the most lethal finishers in the game in Robert Lewandowski, expect the German giants to march into the quarterfinals, where it should be healthier and ready for a trickier adversary.
1. Manchester City (vs. Sporting CP)
Current Form: WWWDW
Key Player: FB Joao Cancelo
What can you say about Pep Guardiola and Manchester City that hasn't been said already? The Premier League leader has been sensational this season, and if it maintains its performance levels, this could finally be the year the UCL trophy returns to Manchester.
With innumerable options going forward, City bludgeon opponents with patient, exhaustive passing moves that break the spirits of opposing defenses. It doesn't even matter who the other team is; the Cityzens control matches and can score from anywhere.
Speaking of anywhere, few teams can say that a fullback is its key player. But for City, Joao Cancelo is just that. Nominally a defender, he acts as part of a fluid attacking machine that employs practically everyone in sky blue on the pitch. And despite the forward movement of the back four, the unit also defends quite well and is backed up by a fearless goalkeeper.
At the center of it all is the legendary Guardiola, who just wins wherever he goes. Sure, he has the budget to make it work, but there is something to be said for the level of consistency and performance of his teams.
Sporting CP will provide no challenge for this group, which appears destined for another run to the final.