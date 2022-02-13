Dr. Dre, Eminem, More Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Prop Odds and Predictions

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will feature a jaw-dropping assembly of talent.

And that notion extends to the halftime show.

That's not to say that wasn't the case for prior halftime shows. Just based on recency, who could forget The Weeknd's performance last year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida?

But this year feels like it's gone up a whole different level. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will team up to deliver what they hope is a 12-minute set for the ages.

The first trailer gave a hint of the huge production values and what the legendary cast of creators will bring to the spectacle:

Interestingly, when it comes to prop bets and predictions, there isn't a ton to look at in terms of the actual setlist and what might get performed. But it's easy to predict, for example, that "California Love" is performed given it's taking place at SoFi Stadium.

Some of the most notable prop odds center on a performer's attire. Over at BetOnline.ag, for example, would-be bettors can wager on the color of Snoop Dogg's shoes:

Blue: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Yellow/Gold: +350

Black: +375

White: +550

Grey/Silver: +750

Purple: +900

Red: +1000

Green: +1200

Orange: +1200

Pink: +2000

Blue makes sense as the favorite considering Snoop Dogg hails from out West and the Rams happen to have that in their arsenal. But maybe bettors shouldn't put it past him to embrace the underdog and "home" team (by NFL rules, the AFC is the home team) and rock some orange.

The props don't just center on individual performers, either. There's a line for how many of them don sunglasses:

Two: +150

One: +175

Three: +225

Four: +400

Five: +600

Two feels safe—they are in California sun, after all.

Looping back to the topic of songs, though, it's downright eyebrow-raising to see a non-California-based song takes center stage as the favorite to open proceedings:

Lose Yourself: -250 (wager $250 to win $100)

The Next Episode: +150

California Love: +800

Still D.R.E.: +800

Drop It Like It's Hot: +2200

Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang: +2800

HUMBLE: +2800

Family Affair: +3300

All The Stars: +3300

Eminem's "Lose Yourself" makes sense as an opener, and it's one of the most recognizable songs of its generation. But that might make more sense as a song to play before a game, not at halftime. Out in California, that +800 on "California Love" seems pretty nice.

Snoop Dogg has been about those hometown vibes while making the media rounds before his big performance, as captured by ET Online:

"This is a great moment, considering that the stadium was built just a couple of years ago. I have people that I know who helped build the stadium, that the city of Inglewood gave opportunities to, to actually be a part of creating the stadium. So knowing that the stadium was built, that the Super Bowl was gonna be here, and that we had an opportunity to perform on that stage, it's just a blessing."

As far as other predictions go, keep an eye out for more guest appearances. These performers have far too many connections—from the West Coast to Eminem's Detroit and beyond—to keep it all to themselves and not bring out surprises for onlookers.

Ditto for how many songs they play. It's only a 12-minute set, but the handful of legends boast 43 Grammys and 22 No. 1 Billboard albums between them. A 10-plus-song showing wouldn't exactly be a stunner.

And no matter how it all unfolds, odds would appear strong the legendary cast will have no issues putting on one of the better halftime shows we have seen in modern times.

