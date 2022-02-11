WWE's Growing Crisis with Its Women's Divisions on Raw and SmackDown

2 of 3

It would be easy to look at last November's Survivor Series showdown between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as proof of an absence of fresh matchups but that would be plucking low-hanging fruit.

The lack of freshness extends beyond the women at the forefront of the division. For example, last year saw Liv Morgan battle either Carmella or Zelina Vega in 11 straight televised matches. Natalya has squared off with Aliyah three consecutive times in 2022.

Some will argue those women are engaged in a rivalry and question what else one would want from them but the overreliance on repetitive matches is a reflection of weak, sometimes lazy, creative that pairs the same names up each week.

It is almost as if the writers forgot how to propel stories forward without booking the same competitors against each other every week, an issue that plagues both the women's and men's divisions.

When fans are expected to sit through repetitive matches week after week, it lessens the effect the division has on them.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch may have extraordinary in-ring chemistry but if fans have been overexposed to the pairing, it will fail to elicit the excitement or emotion, no matter how hard the performers themselves work.

Until that changes and WWE Creative pens storylines that are not reliant upon the same women wrestling the same matches against each other every week, the division will suffer. We saw with Naomi vs. Sonya Deville that there are ways to bring two characters together without subjecting fans to repetition.

Hopefully, those in power learn from that particular program and can more consistently provide that type of storytelling because it was a welcome addition in the face of the sameness that has permeated the division.