WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber Results

WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber ResultsFebruary 20, 2022
Now that Elimination Chamber is out of the way, The Road to WrestleMania 38 has a much clearer path.
Outside of the card always being subject to change because of COVID-19, injuries, travel problems or other factors, several matches seem to be set in stone with others looking rather likely.
There is still over a month left to shift things around, build new stories and create programs out of thin air, but as it stands right now, what is WrestleMania shaping up to be?
Let's toss out some predictions for the lineup and what could go down April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium!
Winner Take All: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Fans that have watched WWE long enough to make educated guesses knew Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would continue to fight well past their clash at Crown Jewel, with an inevitable match at WrestleMania looming for months.
After Lesnar's Royal Rumble victory, it became official. Now, following The Beast Incarnate's victory at Elimination Chamber, it is a Winner Take All match with the WWE and Universal Championships on the line.
As this will be their ninth or 10th match together in one sense or another, the WWE Universe knows what to expect from start to finish. They'll have a short but explosive match.
Reigns has come up short in nearly every encounter until the heel and face dynamics were switched. While it's felt like it would be their final encounter many times in the past, this time, it should actually be the last one.
With that in mind, along with The Tribal Chief breaking records with his Universal Championship run and being a legitimate full-time member of the roster that this feud has always been meant to highlight dating back to 2014, Reigns will ultimately triumph, take both belts and take one more step into legendary status.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have fought twice before, but that hasn't stopped WWE from making this year's WrestleMania headlined with rematches.
Originally, they were supposed to have the main event of WrestleMania 35. WWE didn't plan for Becky Lynch to surge in popularity, nor to get injured prior to Survivor Series 2018, which caused some changes to the plans.
As history went down, Flair replaced Lynch for that match, which was a no-contest. Lynch vs. Rousey became the money match, but WWE shoehorned The Queen into it to become a Triple Threat in an attempt to have its cake and eat it, too.
Here we are circling back around to the match WWE originally wanted (like Reigns vs. Lesnar happening for the third time at WrestleMania) but with some slight tweaks.
If WWE wants to cash in on her name for more than just this season, she'll win the title and overtake Flair's spot on SmackDown, which will surely make Fox happy.
However, if this is more of a one-off and we won't see Rousey again for some time, Flair could get the victory that she was likely meant to get with the original match.
Until any indication is given that Rousey isn't sticking around, she's the smart bet, as she's unquestionably the bigger overall star in mainstream media. Having the belt on her does more for WWE than sticking with Flair, who will assuredly win it another five or so times down the line, anyway.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair secured a title opportunity for the Raw Women's Championship after winning the Elimination Chamber match, which means she has another opportunity to undo her humiliating loss to Becky Lynch from SummerSlam.
WWE is surely hoping fans forget that these two have fought several times since then. Or if not forget, that fans will think having yet another match just means that builds on the rivalry, instead of feeling like it's a "been there, done that" feud.
While predictable, the only way this goes down where it doesn't feel like a pointless waste of time for all parties is if The EST of WWE wins her title back. The only story worth telling is that Lynch gets her comeuppance while the damage to Belair is undone with her second title win on the biggest show of the year.
Possible Title Matches: Singles Championships
The top four titles are settled, but there are still six more championships on the main roster left to find spots for.
The 24/7 Championship simply won't get one. That is a gimmick title relegated to silly backstage segments that nobody puts any stock into. It won't take up any time on the card unless it's a brief moment where someone scores a pinfall backstage.
The Intercontinental Championship is now around Sami Zayn's waste. No one is stepping up to challenge him quite yet, but the feud with Johnny Knoxville seems to be continuing. Since WWE seems increasingly more reliant upon part-timers and guest stars to fill out this card, Zayn vs. Knoxville is the best guess. Don't count out Knoxville winning the title just for a goof, either.
Damian Priest should still be United States champion. His challenger is still an open-ended question WWE likely won't figure out until closer to the show. He's been running through the Raw roster, though, with Austin Theory and Finn Balor as two of the few remaining options.
Theory could win the belt, but Balor stands less of a chance.
Possible Title Matches: Tag Team Championships
WWE consistently cares less about the tag team divisions and by proxy, those titles. Last year, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship wasn't even defended at WrestleMania but on the SmackDown prior.
The Usos will definitely still have those belts in their possession. Whether WWE simply throws together The Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios and The New Day into a Fatal 4-Way and calls it a match or one of those teams gets replaced with Sheamus and Ridge Holland or Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs probably won't be decided until the end of March.
Don't be surprised if The Usos retain the titles to keep The Bloodline looking strong with as many belts as possible, no matter who they face.
The Raw Tag Team Championship will be RK-Bro's to regain from Alpha Academy if they don't split for a Randy Orton vs. Riddle singles match, which Riddle should win. If that's the case, The Street Profits are the only worthwhile contenders to Chad Gable and Otis.
Even less is out there for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega aren't featured on a weekly basis, and there isn't a single actual team opposite them on the roster who could challenge them.
WWE will either forgo defending these titles and put these Superstars in another match, teams will be made on a whim in the coming weeks to fit people on the card or non-active wrestlers will be given the spotlight.
Bayley and Sasha Banks returning to team up, Lita having one last go-around with Trish Stratus by her side, or possibly even The Bella Twins would make for something interesting, but all those are dependent upon injuries and retirees stepping back in the ring.
Possible Non-Title Matches
The Miz has someone in mind to team with in order to face Rey Mysterio. Is it Logan Paul? For that matter, could Dominik Mysterio be replaced by Bad Bunny to cram in as much celebrity involvement as possible? If so, give the win to the babyfaces.
Fightful Select reported that WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin in a match. His most likely opponent would be Kevin Owens, who not only uses the Stunner finisher, but who has also been trash-talking Texas.
That takes Owens off the table for a match with Edge, meaning AJ Styles is The Rated-R Superstar's backup. Edge has mentioned The Phenomenal One as being on his list of wrestlers he wants to work with, and Styles has nothing else cooking right now.
Austin would beat Owens, for sure, while an argument can be made Styles would beat Edge, just to shake things up.
Omos would have to be the favorite for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Natalya's hunt for more Guinness World Records might give her a victory with a Women's Battle Royal, too.
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are among the remaining top stars with nothing clear in mind. The Scottish Warrior could fight Happy Corbin, but that would be a relative waste.
Both could be candidates for Cody Rhodes, if he signs with WWE in time after having left AEW several days ago. If Rhodes is wrestling, watch out for him to win. If not, how McIntyre and Rollins are used is anyone's guess.
