WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber Results

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have fought twice before, but that hasn't stopped WWE from making this year's WrestleMania headlined with rematches.

Originally, they were supposed to have the main event of WrestleMania 35. WWE didn't plan for Becky Lynch to surge in popularity, nor to get injured prior to Survivor Series 2018, which caused some changes to the plans.

As history went down, Flair replaced Lynch for that match, which was a no-contest. Lynch vs. Rousey became the money match, but WWE shoehorned The Queen into it to become a Triple Threat in an attempt to have its cake and eat it, too.

Here we are circling back around to the match WWE originally wanted (like Reigns vs. Lesnar happening for the third time at WrestleMania) but with some slight tweaks.

If WWE wants to cash in on her name for more than just this season, she'll win the title and overtake Flair's spot on SmackDown, which will surely make Fox happy.

However, if this is more of a one-off and we won't see Rousey again for some time, Flair could get the victory that she was likely meant to get with the original match.

Until any indication is given that Rousey isn't sticking around, she's the smart bet, as she's unquestionably the bigger overall star in mainstream media. Having the belt on her does more for WWE than sticking with Flair, who will assuredly win it another five or so times down the line, anyway.