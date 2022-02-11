Early Predictions for NFL's Major Award Winners Next Season

0 of 7

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For the first time ever, the NFL held its annual awards show, the NFL Honors, on the Thursday before the Super Bowl. It helped draw a prime-time audience to a showcase of the best players, people and moments from a surprise-filled season.

Did anyone really see the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams facing off in Super Bowl LVI? Put your hand down, we don't believe you.

The 2022 season might be even more unpredictable than the 2021 campaign. Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger have retired, Sean Payton has stepped down as the New Orleans Saints head coach, and there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In short, it's hard to know who will be called to the podium at next year's NFL Honors. We're going to have a little fun and make some way-too-early predictions for next year's biggest awards anyway.

Here, you'll find picks for the 2023 NFL Honors based on past production, projected role, supporting cast and any relevant situation-specific factors.