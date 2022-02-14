Ranking Miguel Cabrera and MLB's Worst $100 Million Signings

0 of 11

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

By now, the standard consumer of sports-related content surely will have come across at least one list of Major League Baseball's worst contracts.

A shortcoming they tend to share, however, is that they view things strictly from a position of hindsight.

By contrast, this list consists solely of 10 deals that were doomed to fail even before they ultimately did. We ranked them according to how much teams should have known better, as they were investing heavily in players whose extreme risk factors were obvious even at the time.

To avoid low-hanging fruit, we limited ourselves to only free-agent contracts and extensions worth at least $100 million. There were 105 of those to choose from, but we further narrowed our scope to the 68 that are either no longer active or have been active for at least five seasons.

The top 10 consists of three tiers. The first four, for inherently risky free-agent signings. The next three, for unwise and unnecessary contract extensions. And lastly, three for players who simply didn't have any business signing for nine figures.

First, we'll explain why we didn't pick some of the notoriously bad contracts that might spring to mind.