Potential Landing Spots for Mike Williams in 2022 NFL Offseason

Potential Landing Spots for Mike Williams in 2022 NFL OffseasonFebruary 12, 2022
Mike Williams is poised to cash in this offseason as one of the top free agents on the open market.
The wideout had a breakout 2021 campaign, reaching new career highs in receptions (76), targets (129) and yardage (1,146) while scoring an impressive nine touchdowns.
The 27-year-old has spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2017.
It's likely the Bolts will want to bring Williams back into the fold, but they are projected to have some stiff competition for the 6'4", 218-pound playmaker's services.
Here's a look at some of the potential landing spots for Williams this spring.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing campaign, failing to build on an impressive run in 2020 that saw the franchise win a postseason game for the first time since 1994.
While the wide receiver position was far from the lone problem area in Cleveland, it's readily apparent that this unit needs an injection of talent.
Williams could provide the spark that the Browns are seeking, especially after cutting ties with Odell Beckham Jr. midway through the season.
OBJ's departure left the receivers room devoid of proven talent outside of veteran Jarvis Landry, who dealt with nagging injuries and a drop in production this season.
Landry remains under contract for 2022 and would not be the only Cleveland player revitalized by a player of Williams' caliber joining the fray.
Baker Mayfield significantly regressed this past season, seeing his completion percentage, passing yardage and touchdown numbers fall while his interceptions and sacks rose.
While the quarterback was playing injured for much of the campaign, he also had a severe lack of talent surrounding him after Beckham's release.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Browns would be an ideal fit for the wideout, saying his size and ability to go over the top would add an edge to the offense that already has a No. 1 in Landry:
"Many [NFL evaluators] see [Williams] as more of an exotic No. 2 with big yards-after-catch ability. Cleveland could be a team to watch here. It could use a big-bodied target who can stretch the field."
Cleveland fans may remember Williams exploding for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-42 defeat to the Chargers in October, a showcase game for the lanky wideout.
It remains to be seen if the Browns want to allocate a good chunk of their $24.2 million in projected cap space to a receiver—they have notable holes on the edge and at safety—but Williams would be a solid fit if they do go that route.
Indianapolis Colts
Balancing the offense, which relied heavily on breakout star Jonathan Taylor in 2021, should be a main focus for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
While Taylor emerged as the NFL's top running back in his second year, he could be even better with an improved passing attack to keep defenses honest.
Indianapolis finished No. 26 in passing yardage in 2021.
While the protection was a mess—Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson graded Indy's pass-blocking efficiency as the league's third-worst—it didn't help that the lineup was devoid of steady receivers outside of Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittman enjoyed a breakout second season with 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six scores, but he was also the only Colts wideout to eclipse 40 receptions, 400 yards and three touchdowns.
With the sun setting on T.Y. Hilton's career—the veteran, who may retire this offseason, managed to stay healthy for just 10 games and hasn't had a 1,000-yard campaign since 2018—it's imperative that Indianapolis find a complementary piece to deploy opposite Pittman.
Carson Wentz, who passed for 185 or fewer yards in six of the team's final eight contests, would benefit heavily from having another reliable target at his disposal.
Adding Williams in free agency would infuse a new dimension into the Colts' passing game, one that GM Chris Ballard said will be evaluated from top to bottom this offseason, per Fox59's Mike Chappell: "Our pass game has to be better. I think we'll look at everything. ... Would I like two or three dynamic (wideouts)? Absolutely I would. But I think we've got some good young players to work with."
The acquisition would provide this team with a pair of hulking, 6'4" wideouts on the outside, making the Colts a nightmare for opposing secondaries to deal with.
Having big playmakers at the Nos. 1 and 2 receiver positions would further open things up for Taylor, who thrived despite dealing with stacked boxes and increased defensive attention for much of the season.
Indianapolis has $35.1 million in projected salary-cap room right now, which offers more than enough flexibility to splurge on a high-end option to fill one of the club's biggest needs.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas has an intriguing nucleus in place that was able to reach the playoffs this year, but the front office must augment that core with some savvy offseason pickups to become a true contender.
The club is particularly thin at the receiver spot, having only two dependable options—the burgeoning Hunter Renfrow and a talented but inconsistent Bryan Edwards—under contract for the 2022 season.
While the Raiders also employ a legitimate superstar tight end in Darren Waller, there is a glaring lack of talent on the outside of this offense.
If Las Vegas wants to avoid rolling the dice on a receiver prospect in the draft—the organization holds the No. 22 pick this year—and strikes out reuniting quarterback Derek Carr with college teammate Davante Adams, Williams would be an ideal fit.
With $21.4 million in cap space to burn and a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, the Raiders shouldn't shy away from this splashy acquisition.
Vegas desperately needs a big-bodied wideout to take the pressure off Waller in the red zone.
The team finished No. 6 in passing yards per game this season, but its 23 touchdown passes ranked in the middle of the pack.
The five teams ahead of the Raiders in passing yards and the three teams below them all threw for 36 or more touchdowns in 2021.
Considering Vegas ranked a concerning 29th in red-zone TD scoring, the club would significantly benefit from adding Williams, who has racked up 27 total touchdowns over the last four seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars went all-in with Trevor Lawrence last year, making the young quarterback the No. 1 overall pick and the future of the franchise.
While Lawrence couldn't instantly turn things around during a rocky rookie season, he could make a leap in Year 2 with a new head coach and some more firepower around him.
Adding Williams—a fellow Clemson product like Lawrence—to the mix would do wonders to aid the development of Jacksonville's 22-year-old signal-caller.
Courting Williams away from Los Angeles would give Jacksonville the potent scoring threat it sorely needs after the Jags ranked dead last with 14.9 points per game in 2021.
This season alone, Williams notched as many receiving touchdowns as all of Jacksonville's wideouts combined.
While the Jags do have some promising young players in their receivers room in Laviska Shenault Jr. and DJ Chark Jr., the latter is hitting the open market this offseason after suffering a season-ending ankle injury and is far from a guarantee to return.
With the aging Marvin Jones Jr. pacing the position with a pedestrian 73 catches for 832 yards and four touchdowns, it's imperative that the Jags use a good portion of their projected $56.8 million in cap space to secure a bona fide weapon.
Williams may not be the top WR on the open market, but he's likely the most attainable for this rebuilding franchise.
It may cost Jacksonville a premium to lure the Bolts star, but Williams' scoring ability alone will lift Lawrence and this offense to the next level.
Los Angeles Chargers
Staying in Los Angeles seems like the most likely outcome for Williams.
While he'll get to test the market and should find no shortage of suitors after his best season yet, the Chargers possess the means to retain Williams regardless of the cost.
With $57.5 million in projected cap space, only the Dolphins have more to spend this offseason.
Even if the Bolts can't come to terms on a long-term deal with Williams, they still have the option of franchise-tagging the wideout.
PFF believes Williams will command $17 million per season on his next deal, projecting a four-year, $68 million contract with $38 million in guarantees.
A franchise tag would only ring up for slightly more, as Spotrac estimates a tagged receiver will net $18.5 million this year.
Given their financial situation and ability to fall back on the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached, the Bolts would be foolish to let Williams walk.
Los Angeles still has the majority of its core under contract for next season. There are only a handful of key free agents—such as Linval Joseph, Chris Harris and Jared Cook—outside of Williams to address.
Justin Herbert is hoping Williams will stick around, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr:
"He's one of those guys that is so athletic and has done such a great job all year. He works so hard, knows what he's doing out there and makes plays. For him to be a part of our offense, he makes us so much better. Fingers crossed, whatever happens, happens. It's out of my control, but I'm a big Mike Williams fan."
While Williams may not be a perfect No. 1 receiver, he's an ideal fit in L.A.'s system, benefitting from the presence of savvy veteran Keenan Allen on the other side of the huddle and a strong-armed young quarterback in Herbert throwing him the ball.
Salary cap projections courtesy of Spotrac.