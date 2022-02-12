Potential Landing Spots for Mike Williams in 2022 NFL Offseason

1 of 5

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing campaign, failing to build on an impressive run in 2020 that saw the franchise win a postseason game for the first time since 1994.

While the wide receiver position was far from the lone problem area in Cleveland, it's readily apparent that this unit needs an injection of talent.

Williams could provide the spark that the Browns are seeking, especially after cutting ties with Odell Beckham Jr. midway through the season.

OBJ's departure left the receivers room devoid of proven talent outside of veteran Jarvis Landry, who dealt with nagging injuries and a drop in production this season.

Landry remains under contract for 2022 and would not be the only Cleveland player revitalized by a player of Williams' caliber joining the fray.

Baker Mayfield significantly regressed this past season, seeing his completion percentage, passing yardage and touchdown numbers fall while his interceptions and sacks rose.

While the quarterback was playing injured for much of the campaign, he also had a severe lack of talent surrounding him after Beckham's release.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Browns would be an ideal fit for the wideout, saying his size and ability to go over the top would add an edge to the offense that already has a No. 1 in Landry:

"Many [NFL evaluators] see [Williams] as more of an exotic No. 2 with big yards-after-catch ability. Cleveland could be a team to watch here. It could use a big-bodied target who can stretch the field."

Cleveland fans may remember Williams exploding for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-42 defeat to the Chargers in October, a showcase game for the lanky wideout.

It remains to be seen if the Browns want to allocate a good chunk of their $24.2 million in projected cap space to a receiver—they have notable holes on the edge and at safety—but Williams would be a solid fit if they do go that route.