Lakers Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2022 Deadline Day

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers lost again on Wednesday, falling 107-105 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles now sits in ninth place in the Western Conference, a far cry from where the Lakers thought they would be when the season began.

Injuries have been part of the problem, along with a lack of team chemistry. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook haven't meshed and have only sporadically played together.

Will the Lakers look to revamp the roster at or before Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline? They certainly aren't going to rule it out.

"If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down," James told reporters when asked about the deadline.

What's the latest trade buzz surrounding Los Angeles on deadline day? Let's take a look.