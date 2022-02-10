Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced Thursday, and there's a ton of intrigue surrounding this year's potential inductees. Unlike last year, when there was a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning, there are no finalists who are a lock to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

The class will be announced during NFL Honors, which is airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and NFL Network. Up to five players from the list of 15 modern-era finalists could be inducted, while there are three other finalists (one senior, one contributor and one coach) up for consideration.

There are three modern-era finalists in their first year of eligibility: Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and DeMarcus Ware. Last year, there were three players who became first-ballot Hall of Famers (Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson). This year's trio will be hoping they also won't have a long wait to get to Canton, Ohio.

Here's a look at this year's Hall of Fame finalists, followed by predictions for who will be included in the 2022 class.