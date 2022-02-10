Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and PredictionsFebruary 10, 2022
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced Thursday, and there's a ton of intrigue surrounding this year's potential inductees. Unlike last year, when there was a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning, there are no finalists who are a lock to be voted into the Hall of Fame.
The class will be announced during NFL Honors, which is airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and NFL Network. Up to five players from the list of 15 modern-era finalists could be inducted, while there are three other finalists (one senior, one contributor and one coach) up for consideration.
There are three modern-era finalists in their first year of eligibility: Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and DeMarcus Ware. Last year, there were three players who became first-ballot Hall of Famers (Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson). This year's trio will be hoping they also won't have a long wait to get to Canton, Ohio.
Here's a look at this year's Hall of Fame finalists, followed by predictions for who will be included in the 2022 class.
2022 Hall of Fame Finalists
Modern-Era Finalists
Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015)
Willie Anderson, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (1996-2007), Baltimore Ravens (2008)
Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012)
Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001), Houston Texans (2002)
LeRoy Butler, S, Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)
Devin Hester, KR/PR/WR, Chicago Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016)
Torry Holt, WR, St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)
Andre Johnson, WR, Houston Texans (2003-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016)
Sam Mills, LB, New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-97)
Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots (2001-08), Oakland Raiders (2009-12)
Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008)
DeMarcus Ware, LB, Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), Denver Broncos (2014-16)
Reggie Wayne, WR, Indianapolis Colts (2001-14)
Patrick Willis, LB, San Francisco 49ers (2007-14)
Bryant Young, DE/DT, San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)
Senior Finalist
Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1972-86)
Contributor Finalist
Art McNally, NFL supervisor of officials (1968-87), NFL director of officiating (1988-90), NFL assistant supervisor of officiating (1996-2007), NFL officiating observer and trainer (2008-15)
Coach Finalist
Dick Vermeil, head coach, Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05)
Hester, Ware Will Become First-Ballot Hall of Famers
Although there won't be three first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees for the second year in a row, two players will make it in in their first year of eligibility. Devin Hester and DeMarcus Ware will be inducted, while Andre Johnson will have to wait at least one more year.
Hester may not have made much of an impact on offense or defense during his 11-year NFL career, but he was one of the best returners of all time. He had 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns, and he also returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown.
There may be some who don't believe Hester should be a Hall of Famer, but enough voters will recognize that he was an extraordinary player who did things on special teams that nobody before him had done. So the three-time All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler will get inducted this year.
Ware was a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler over his 12-year NFL career. He had 138.5 sacks in 178 games, twice leading the league in sacks. Ware was one of the most dominant pass-rushers of his era, and it's clear that he's deserving of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Former WRs Wayne, Holt Will Go into Hall of Fame Together
Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt were tremendous wide receivers during their NFL careers, but both have been waiting awhile to get into the Hall of Fame. Holt's in his eighth year of eligibility, while Wayne is in his third. This year, the wait should be over for both.
Holt had 13,382 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns over his 11-year NFL career, and he twice led the NFL in receiving yards. A one-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Holt was a consistently strong playmaker over his 10 years with the Rams, and his stats speak for themselves.
Manning, Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison are all Hall of Famers. Their Indianapolis Colts teammate Wayne is deserving of being inducted too considering he had 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns over his 14-year NFL career, all of which was spent in Indianapolis.
So the prediction here is that Wayne and Holt will both get inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, giving the class a pair of former top-tier wide receivers.
Willis Will Get into Hall of Fame in 3rd Year of Eligibility
Patrick Willis played 112 games over eight NFL seasons, but he did enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration. His resume is impressive, and he was one of the most dominant linebackers in the league during his career.
In 2006, Willis was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL with 174 tackles while also recording four sacks and two forced fumbles. He also earned the first of his five first-team All-Pro selections and made the first of his seven trips to the Pro Bowl.
He finished his career—all of which was spent with the 49ers—with 950 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and eight interceptions. And although he retired following his age-29 season, he made a huge impact in the league.
Willis is deserving of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and he will be a member of the Class of 2022, uniting with Ware to see two defensive players make it from this year's list of modern-era finalists.