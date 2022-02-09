AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 9

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

"Hangman" Adam Page defended the AEW Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch Wednesday night on Dynamite but it was the mystery surrounding Tony Khan's promised surprise free agent signing that garnered the attention of the fans.

Which fresh face made an enormous impact, promising to alter the face of the company for the foreseeable future?

Was Page able to secure a successful title defense or did The Murderhawk Madman leave with the gold?

Find out with this recap of the February 9 episode.