UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker seeks revenge against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 271 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

The first fight between the two in October 2019 saw The Last Stylebender win the middleweight crown. He took out Whittaker via second-round knockout to unify the interim belt with the real thing.

Since then, the Antipodean has become the kingpin of the middleweight division. His only loss came against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the light heavyweight strap. His opportunity to become a two-division champion was denied, but he now gets the chance to further solidify his place in the middleweight division.

It's a chance at redemption for Whittaker. There were some circumstances that could have impacted his performance in the first fight between the two, but he has since proved to be a top contender with wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

It's set up to be an awesome rematch, and the co-main event should be a slugfest when Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa meet in a heavyweight clash that's destined for a finish.

Here's an early look at the complete card and the latest from what the fighters are saying.