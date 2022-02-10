NFL MVP 2022: Award Candidates, Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season and its aftermath have been full of excitement and surprises. We've seen the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reach Super Bowl LVI, witnessed players like Cooper Kupp and T.J. Watt have historically great years and enjoyed the NFL's first 18-week regular season.

Since the season ended, we've also seen both Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady retire.

Thursday night (for the first time ever on a Thursday), the NFL will celebrate its memorable campaign with the NFL Honors. The annual awards show will highlight some of the top achievements and moments of the 2021-22 campaign.

The night's biggest award, though, will be NFL MVP. Given to the league's most valuable player during the regular season, MVP is an honor that few have obtained and even fewer have won multiple times. This year, two three-time winners—Brady and Aaron Rodgers—are up for the award, among others.

Here, you'll find a look at the top MVP candidates, the latest odds, according to Vegas Insider, and our prediction for how things will unfold.

The 2022 NFL Honors will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and NFL Network with streaming on ESPN+.