MLB Trade Ideas to Create Elite Superstar Duos

To NYY: 1B Matt Olson

To OAK: 1B Luke Voit, RHP Luis Gil, IF Oswaldo Cabrera

Six different players started at least 10 games at first base for the New York Yankees last season, including Anthony Rizzo (47), Mike Ford (21), Chris Gittens (13) and Jay Bruce (10), who are all no longer with the team, and DJ LeMahieu (55), who is slated to be the starting third baseman in 2022.

The lone holdover on that list is Luke Voit, who was not shy about voicing his displeasure with the team's decision to trade for Anthony Rizzo after he missed significant time to injury. The 30-year-old led the majors with 22 home runs in 2020, but a left knee injury and right oblique strain limited him to just 68 games last year.

Matt Olson would be a game-changing addition to any lineup, and his left-handed power bat would fit especially nicely between righty mashers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The 27-year-old hit .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs and 111 RBI with a career-high 5.8 WAR in 2021 to finish eighth in AL MVP voting, and he is also a two-time Gold Glove winner to boot.

Why then would a contending Oakland team consider trading him?

It's all about money for the cost-conscious Athletics. Swapping out the projected $12 million arbitration salary of Olson for the $5.4 million projected salary of Voit provides much-needed financial wiggle room. Voit also has three years of club control remaining, compared to Olson's two.

The Yankees would undoubtedly need to sweeten the pot beyond simply flipping Voit, and hard-throwing right-hander Luis Gil would be a great place to start. The 23-year-old had a 3.07 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 29.1 innings in his first taste of the majors last year, and he could immediately slot into the Oakland rotation.

Rounding out the package with Oswaldo Cabrera would give Oakland a promising young middle infielder who is also on the cusp of making an MLB impact. The 22-year-old hit .272/.330/.533 with 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 89 RBI and 21 steals in 118 games in the upper levels of the minors.