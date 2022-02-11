MLB Trade Ideas to Create Elite Superstar Duos

MLB Trade Ideas to Create Elite Superstar DuosFebruary 11, 2022
For an MLB team to be successful, it needs contributions from up and down the lineup, but it never hurts to have a duo of superstars anchoring the roster and doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
The Texas Rangers found their superstar tandem in free agency by signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for a combined $500 million, while the Milwaukee Brewers used the MLB draft to assemble the top-of-the-rotation duo of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.
That said, the trade market is also a viable avenue for assembling a superstar duo.
Ahead, we've proposed five potential trade ideas to create elite superstar duos for the 2022 season, with three position players, one starting pitcher and one bullpen ace featured among our trade candidates.
Enjoy!
LHH Matt Olson Joins RHH Aaron Judge in the Yankees Lineup
To NYY: 1B Matt Olson
To OAK: 1B Luke Voit, RHP Luis Gil, IF Oswaldo Cabrera
Six different players started at least 10 games at first base for the New York Yankees last season, including Anthony Rizzo (47), Mike Ford (21), Chris Gittens (13) and Jay Bruce (10), who are all no longer with the team, and DJ LeMahieu (55), who is slated to be the starting third baseman in 2022.
The lone holdover on that list is Luke Voit, who was not shy about voicing his displeasure with the team's decision to trade for Anthony Rizzo after he missed significant time to injury. The 30-year-old led the majors with 22 home runs in 2020, but a left knee injury and right oblique strain limited him to just 68 games last year.
Matt Olson would be a game-changing addition to any lineup, and his left-handed power bat would fit especially nicely between righty mashers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The 27-year-old hit .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs and 111 RBI with a career-high 5.8 WAR in 2021 to finish eighth in AL MVP voting, and he is also a two-time Gold Glove winner to boot.
Why then would a contending Oakland team consider trading him?
It's all about money for the cost-conscious Athletics. Swapping out the projected $12 million arbitration salary of Olson for the $5.4 million projected salary of Voit provides much-needed financial wiggle room. Voit also has three years of club control remaining, compared to Olson's two.
The Yankees would undoubtedly need to sweeten the pot beyond simply flipping Voit, and hard-throwing right-hander Luis Gil would be a great place to start. The 23-year-old had a 3.07 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 29.1 innings in his first taste of the majors last year, and he could immediately slot into the Oakland rotation.
Rounding out the package with Oswaldo Cabrera would give Oakland a promising young middle infielder who is also on the cusp of making an MLB impact. The 22-year-old hit .272/.330/.533 with 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 89 RBI and 21 steals in 118 games in the upper levels of the minors.
German Marquez Joins Adam Wainwright as Curveball Specialists in St. Louis
To STL: RHP German Marquez
To COL: SS Paul DeJong, 1B/OF Juan Yepez, RHP Johan Oviedo, RHP Andre Pallante, cash
After Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson combined for 131.2 innings last season, the St. Louis Cardinals were left relying on aging deadline pickups Jon Lester and J.A. Happ to pitch some big innings down the stretch.
They have already made one addition to the staff, signing left-hander Steven Matz to a four-year, $44 million deal, but more rotation depth could be at the top of their wish list before Opening Day.
Targeting German Marquez would potentially give the Cardinals two of baseball's best curveballs in their starting rotation. Adam Wainwright checked in fourth in total curveball value last season, while Marquez was No. 11 on that list, according to FanGraphs.
Marquez has a 4.28 ERA (115 ERA+) and 816 strikeouts in 814.1 innings in his six-year career, and he's signed to a team-friendly deal that will pay him $26.6 million over the next two seasons. His contract also includes a $16 million club option for 2024.
With Edmundo Sosa seizing the starting shortstop job in St. Louis, the Rockies could look to buy low on Paul DeJong, who is just two years removed from slugging 30 home runs and earning an All-Star selection while tallying 5.3 WAR.
Building out the package with a pair of MLB-ready arms in Johan Oviedo and Andre Pallante would address a clear organizational need, while rising star Juan Yepez would be the prospect centerpiece.
The 23-year-old posted a .969 OPS with 27 home runs and 77 RBI in the upper levels of the minors last year, and then hit .302/.388/.640 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in 23 games in the Arizona Fall League.
Breakout Star Cedric Mullins Joins NL MVP Bryce Harper in Phillies Outfield
To PHI: CF Cedric Mullins
To BAL: SS Didi Gregorius, RHP Andrew Painter, OF Johan Rojas, RHP Hans Crouse, OF Matt Vierling
Center field has been a revolving door for the Philadelphia Phillies since Shane Victorino was patrolling the position during the team's run of five straight division titles.
Cedric Mullins could be the long-term answer they've been seeking.
The 27-year-old was one of baseball's biggest breakout stars in 2021, hitting .291/.360/.518 for a 135 OPS+ with 30 home runs and 30 steals to become the first 30/30 player in Baltimore Orioles history. He has four years of club control remaining, and he won't even be arbitration-eligible for the first time until next offseason.
Despite that, the rebuilding Orioles are willing to listen to offers for Mullins this offseason, though their asking price is reportedly "extremely high" as one would expect. If the Phillies are serious about making a move in the NL East, it's a price they should be willing to pay.
Andrew Painter (No. 2), Johan Rojas (No. 4), Hans Crouse (No. 7) and Matt Vierling (No. 8) are all top 10 prospects in the Philadelphia system, according to Baseball America.
Painter was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he struck out 12 in six scoreless innings in his pro debut, while Rojas has five-tool potential, and Crouse fanned 98 batters in 85 innings in the upper levels of the minors. Vierling hit .324/.364/.479 in 77 plate appearances in the big leagues, and he had an .802 OPS with 25 extra-base hits and 10 steals in 79 games in the minors.
This package also gives the Phillies an opportunity to unload Didi Gregorius and his $15.25 million salary, clearing a path for Bryson Stott to take over as the everyday shortstop, while the Orioles have the payroll room to take him on as a potential bounce-back candidate.
LHP Josh Hader Joins RHP Blake Treinen at the Back of the Dodgers Bullpen
To LAD: LHP Josh Hader
To MIL: LHP Alex Vesia, OF Andy Pages, RHP Clayton Beeter
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen is poised to have a new look next season with longtime closer Kenley Jansen departing in free agency and sinkerballer Blake Treinen likely to step into the ninth-inning role after posting a 1.99 ERA and 10.6 K/9 with 32 holds in 77 appearances.
Finding another lockdown arm to handle the late innings should be a priority.
The Milwaukee Brewers have enough firepower in their bullpen to explore the idea of trading closer Josh Hader, who is projected for a salary spike from $6.675 million to $10 million in his penultimate year of arbitration.
Shedding that salary would free up some money to pursue a middle-of-the-order bat in free agency or on the trade market and would serve to restock a farm system that ranked No. 20 in our latest updated rankings.
Left-hander Alex Vesia would provide Milwaukee with an immediate replacement for Hader in the bullpen who is cheaper and comes with five remaining years of control. The 25-year-old had a 2.25 ERA and 12.2 K/9 while tallying 10 holds in 41 appearances last season.
Outfielder Andy Pages would be the prospect centerpiece, and he would be in the mix for the No. 1 prospect spot in the Milwaukee system after hitting .265/.394/.539 with 31 home runs in 120 games at High-A in his age-20 season.
Hard-throwing Clayton Beeter racked up 78 strikeouts in 52.1 innings while reaching Double-A in his pro debut. MLB.com wrote that he "could be the steal of the 2020 draft" after going No. 66 overall.
2B Ketel Marte Joins SS Bo Bichette Up the Middle in Toronto
To TOR: 2B Ketel Marte
To ARI: IF/OF Cavan Biggio, SS Orelvis Martinez, RHP Sem Robberse, RHP Joey Murray
With three years and $30 million remaining on his current deal if both of his club options are exercised, Ketel Marte has one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball.
It's hard to envision the Arizona Diamondbacks overtaking the Dodgers, Giants and Padres in the NL West in the foreseeable future, so selling high now and trading him for a return that can improve the team's future outlook is a logical move for the front office.
Marte, 28, played in just 90 games during an injury-plagued 2021 season, but he still piled up 44 extra-base hits while hitting .318/.377/.532 for a 143 OPS+ in 374 plate appearances.
The Blue Jays have a wealth of middle infield talent in their system, and packaging established MLB player Cavan Biggio with top prospect Orelvis Martinez would be an intriguing starting point in Arizona's return package.
Slowed by back issues last season, Biggio had a 116 OPS+ and .368 on-base percentage with 5.0 WAR in 159 games during his first two MLB seasons. Still just 26 years old, he has four years of club control remaining.
Martinez, 20, posted an .895 OPS with 28 home runs and 87 RBI in his full-season debut last year. He has a 50-grade hit tool and 60-grade power, and he should fit nicely at third base once he's fully developed.
Sem Robberse has a ton of upside given his limited experience on the mound after he was signed out of the Netherlands, while Joey Murray had a 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 137.1 innings in 2019 before dealing with an elbow strain in 2021 that didn't require surgery.
It's a high-upside package for the D-backs, while it gives the Blue Jays a long-term double-play partner for rising superstar Bo Bichette up the middle.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.