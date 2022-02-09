Top Patriots Trade Targets Entering 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The New England Patriots need to surround Mac Jones with as many top options in the passing game as possible.

The AFC East side focused on offensive improvements last offseason, but it could use a No. 1 wide receiver to add to that collection of players.

Damien Harris is a strong No. 1 running back, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith form a nice tight end combination, while Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are solid secondary options at wide receiver.

New England should target some of the game's best wideouts in an attempt to give Jones a top target to contend in the AFC East.

The Patriots achieved a ton of success in Jones' first season at quarterback, but they need a bona fide top target to compete with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.