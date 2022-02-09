Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: Date, Start Time, TV Info and More

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every year, a group of former NFL players from a list of 15 modern-era finalists is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2021, it was a given that Peyton Manning would be chosen, and it wasn't surprising that Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson also made it in after their first appearances on the ballot.

It's a little less clear who will comprise the Class of 2022, so there could be some surprise selections.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out, though. This year's Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during NFL Honors, which will air Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and NFL Network. The event can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Of the 15 players on this year's list of modern-era finalists, three are in their first years of Hall of Fame eligibility: return specialist Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson and linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Here's everything else you need to know prior to Thursday's Hall of Fame announcement.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Modern-Era Finalists

Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015)

Willie Anderson, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (1996-2007), Baltimore Ravens (2008)

Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012)

Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001), Houston Texans (2002)

LeRoy Butler, S, Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)

Devin Hester, KR/PR/WR, Chicago Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016)

Torry Holt, WR, St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)

Andre Johnson, WR, Houston Texans (2003-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016)

Sam Mills, LB, New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-97)

Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots (2001-08), Oakland Raiders (2009-12)

Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008)

DeMarcus Ware, LB, Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), Denver Broncos (2014-16)

Reggie Wayne, WR, Indianapolis Colts (2001-14)

Patrick Willis, LB, San Francisco 49ers (2007-14)

Bryant Young, DE/DT, San Francisco 49ers (1994-2007)

Senior Finalist

Cliff Branch, WR, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1972-86)

Contributor Finalist

Art McNally, NFL supervisor of officials (1968-87), NFL director of officiating (1988-90), NFL assistant supervisor of officiating (1996-2007), NFL officiating observer and trainer (2008-15)

Coach Finalist

Dick Vermeil, head coach, Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05)

Preview

Before the Hall of Fame class is announced at NFL Honors, there's a long process the voters must go through to determine who should be inducted. The 49-member selection committee first goes over a list of nominees and names 25 semifinalists.

After the list is reduced to 15 finalists, the committee drops it to 10 and then five. At that point, they take a yes-or-no vote on the five finalists, and each person must get 80 percent of the vote to be inducted. The committee also votes yes or no on the senior, contributor and coach finalists. Each one of them must also receive 80 percent of the vote to be included in the Hall of Fame class.

In 2021, only wide receiver from the list of modern-era finalists was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 2022 class could feature more because several strong wideouts were up for consideration.

Andre Johnson is making his first appearance on the ballot. A three-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Johnson finished his 14-year NFL career with 14,185 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns. He twice led the NFL in receiving.

Among the strong wide receivers returning to the list of finalists are Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne. Last year, Wayne watched on as his former quarterback, Manning, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. It could soon be the former Indianapolis Colts receiver's turn.

Although Devin Hester was a wide receiver, he's on the Hall of Fame ballot because of his playmaking ability in the return game. Hester was the best kick and punt returner of his era, as he had 19 career return touchdowns. Eleven of those came over his first two seasons, before opposing teams did their best to keep the ball out of his hands.

Hester is confident that he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and he would like it to happen this year.

"I know we don't have any [full-time] returners in the Hall of Fame, but I did things that have never been done before," Hester said, per Mitch Goldich of Sports Illustrated.

There are also some strong defensive players on the list of modern-era finalists. The only first-timer among that group is DeMarcus Ware, who had 138.5 sacks over his 12-year NFL career. He twice led the league in sacks and was among the best pass-rushers of his era.

Which all-time NFL greats will be the next ones to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? It truly could be anybody on the list of finalists. So it will be fascinating to see whom the voters will send to Canton, Ohio, this year.