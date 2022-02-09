Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Men's Combined Downhill, Slalom Live Stream

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

Two individual elements of the alpine skiing program at the Winter Olympics are put together for the combined event.

The top men's skiers in the world take on the downhill and slalom courses as part of the combined competition that begins Wednesday night in Beijing.

Competitors already have a taste of the downhill course at the Games since that was the first event of the men's program.

Downhill is the first of the two disciplines that will take place in the combined competition. Two runs on the slalom course will take place early Thursday morning (Eastern Time).

The contenders for the combined competition may not be the same as the individual events. Success comes down to either consistency on both courses or a standout run in one event and a decent time in the other.

For example, most of the top downhill racers and slalom skiers are not great in the alternative discipline. That could lead to more all-around skiers being at the top of the leaderboard instead of the event specialists.

Men's Combined Info

Downhill: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Slalom: Thursday, 1:15 a.m. ET

Events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.



Austria's Marco Schwarz and Alexis Pinturault of France are the two skiers to beat in the combined event.

Pinturault is the highest returning finisher from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where he took silver behind Marcel Fischer of Austria.

Pinturault has won gold and silver in two of the three world championship events since then, though, and placed second behind Schwarz at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The 30-year-old is aiming to become the first Frenchman to win the event since 1948. Austria, Norway and the United States have won the competition in six of the last seven Winter Olympics.

Schwarz will try to extend that streak and give Austria its fourth gold medal in the men's combined event. He won the world title in the event in Cortina d'Ampezzo last year.

Switzerland's Loic Meillard and James Crawford of Canada took third and fourth, respectively, in Italy and should be in the medal conversation as well.

Christof Innerhofer of Italy and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are the two biggest names on the entry sheet.

Innerhofer, who is best at the downhill, won the bronze medal in the combined event in Sochi and placed second in the event at the 2011 World Championships.

Kilde is one of the best all-around skiers in the world and can't be discounted at the Games, especially if he thrives in the downhill run.

The Norwegian is second overall in the FIS World Cup standings and comes into the combined event off a win in the Super G.

The United States does not have a medal threat in this event. The best finish by an American in the combined at the 2021 World Championships was 16th place for Bryce Bennett.