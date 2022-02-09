Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: Wednesday TV, Live-Stream Coverage, Picks

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

One of the United States' best shots to win multiple gold medals in a day at the 2022 Winter Olympics comes on Wednesday.

Nathan Chen is one strong skate away from winning the gold in the men's figure skating event.

Chen came into the Games as the biggest gold-medal favorite among the American contingent in Beijing because of his dominance of the world championship circuit.

Chloe Kim returns to the Olympic snowboarding stage in search of a gold-medal defense in the women's halfpipe. She is trying to extend the American gold-medal streak in the event to three.

The two potential victories would be a massive boost to the American medal total after a disappointing first few days in China.

Wednesday Olympic Coverage

Curling: Men's round robin (7:05 a.m. ET)

Luge: Men's doubles run 1 (7:20 a.m. ET)

Short Track: Men's 1,500m semifinals (7:29 a.m. ET)

Short Track: Women's 3,000m relay semifinals (7:45 a.m. ET)

Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark (men's) (8:10 a.m. ET, USA Network)

Short Track: Men's 1,500m final (8:13 a.m. ET)

Luge: Men's doubles run 2 (8:35 a.m. ET)

Curling: Women's round robin (8:05 p.m. ET)

Figure Skating: Men's free skate (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Skeleton: Men's individual run 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Snowboarding: Women's halfpipe (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Alpine Skiing: Men's combined downhill (9:30 p.m. ET)

Skeleton: Men's individual run 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Snowboarding: Men's snowboard cross (10:15 p.m. ET, USA Network)

Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia (men's) (11:10 p.m. ET, CNBC)

Nathan Chen Trying to Finish Off Men's Figure Skating Gold

Chen crushed the first half of the men's singles competition on Monday. The American set a new world-record score in the short program with 113.97 points.

Chen earned redemption from four years ago, when a disastrous short program cost him a shot at a medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He began to erase those demons by winning the men's short program portion of the team event to kick off the figure skating program in Beijing.

He completed that cycle by topping the men's singles standings, but now he has to finish the job in the free skate.

Chen comes into Wednesday with a five-point lead over Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and an eight-point advantage over Shoma Uno from Japan.

The Japanese men came into Beijing as the biggest medal threats to Chen, but the challenge eased a bit after Yuzuru Hanyu went through a rough short program.

The 22-year-old should skate with a ton of confidence on Wednesday night in a discipline in which he destroyed his competition at the 2021 World Championships.

Chen recorded a score of 222.03, which was over 30 points better than Kagiyama, who finished in second place.

As long as Chen skates like he has already in Beijing, he should come away with the first men's singles gold for the United States since Evan Lysacek in 2010.

Pick: Nathan Chen

Chloe Kim After Second Women's Halfpipe Gold

Kim's bid to become the first repeat gold-medal winner in the women's halfpipe got off to a strong start on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old recorded the best score in the preliminary round, which gives her the benefit of starting last during Wednesday's final runs.

Between Pyeongchang and Beijing, Kim won two world championship events in the women's halfpipe in 2019 and 2021. Last season, Kim qualified with the best score in the event and then beat out fellow American Maddie Mastro by four points.

Mastro came up one spot shy of qualifying for the final round, so Kim is the lone American medal hopeful in an event that has been won by the United States on four occasions.

China's Liu Jiayu is the only other previous medalist in the 12-person final. That gives Kim the edge in experience over most of the field.

Just like Chen, Kim should take home the gold medal if she competes at her typical high level on the halfpipe.

Pick: Chloe Kim