Top NFL Free Agents Whom Teams Need to Let Walk Away This Offseason

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

We're only a few days away from Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. But in a week's time, the confetti will be swept away from SoFi Stadium, and all attention around the league will be focused on the offseason.

With the NFL's new league year set to begin at 4 p.m. ET on March 16, free agency is almost upon us. And this year features plenty of big names who could hit the open market, from top wideouts Davante Adams and Chris Godwin to Super Bowl-bound pass-rusher Von Miller and a trio of top left tackles.

Some of the players set to become unrestricted free agents, like New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead, have been with the same clubs throughout their entire NFL careers. Others have helped take their teams to Super Bowls, like Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. with the Rams.

But for a variety of reasons, including decreased production or bloated contracts, the time has come for some of those teams to part ways with these big-name players.

Let's break down six such free agents who could be suiting up for a new team in 2022.