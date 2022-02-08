Cavaliers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

1 of 3

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

If the Cavaliers want to pursue another impact move, they have the resources to do it.

It will just cost them Collin Sexton, the eighth overall pick in 2018 whose career scoring average sits at an even 20 points per night.

That's an option worth exploring since Sexton is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus and has restricted free agency awaiting him this summer. Despite the gaudy scoring numbers, Sexton's future seems far from certain with this franchise since his ideal role is unclear (he might work best as an instant-offense sixth man) and he doesn't offer the cleanest fit with backcourt building block Darius Garland.

But the fact that Sexton is still on his rookie contract means he would likely need to be attached to another significant player in order to make the money work on a major deal. That might be more eggs than Cleveland wants to put in this season's basket given the front office might feel the LeVert trade, coupled with the organic growth of the young roster, is enough to take this team where it wants to go.