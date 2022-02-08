Knicks Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Thursday's NBA trade deadline arrives at a tricky time for the New York Knicks.

Since last summer, they've desperately tried recreating the formula that led to last season's playoff breakthrough but have failed to gain traction so far.

And after dropping eight of their past 10 contests (entering Monday night), they face some difficult questions about the likelihood of securing a second consecutive playoff trip.

Will these losses lead them to holding a fire sale ahead of the deadline? Or do they think the right player is out there who can help them turn things around in time to ride a second-half surge into the postseason?

We're peering into our trusty crystal ball for answers.