2022 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Pro Bowl Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Thirty of the 32 NFL teams have their focus on the 2022 NFL draft right now.

The talent evaluators of each franchise just left the Senior Bowl, where they collected some new data on the most experienced college football players in the draft class.

The top of the draft rankings is not expected to change much in the coming weeks. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux are the likely candidates for the No. 1 overall pick.

Doug Pederson's arrival to the Jacksonville Jaguars should provide more clarity as to which side of the ball the franchise will approach with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Lions would gladly take any of the remaining prospects at No. 2, and they would love to choose between the top two defensive prospects.

Most of the top picks in April should be non-quarterbacks. We may not see a signal-caller's name called until the back end of the top 10, where the Denver Broncos could change the course of the selection process.