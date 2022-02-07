Vezina Trophy Top 5: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's Best Goalie?

0 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Vezina Trophy is awarded each year to the NHL's top goaltender, as voted by the league's 32 general managers. Named in memory of the Montreal Canadiens' Georges Vezina, it was first awarded in 1927 and is the league's third-oldest individual award.

Hall of Famers such as Jacques Plante, Terry Sawchuk, Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur and Dominik Hasek are among the notable former winners of this prestigious trophy. Marc-Andre Fleury took home the award last season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Our 2022 midseason leaders include a former winner in Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. Those jockeying for position include several first-time contenders such as the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin.

Here's our take on the top five Vezina Trophy challengers thus far. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section.