Senior Bowl Takeaways: Quarterbacks Earn Mixed Reviews After Full Week

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Senior Bowl touts itself as the official start of draft season.

Technically, the claim isn't true since underclassmen declarations, the Hula Bowl, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl all precede the event in Mobile, Alabama.

However, this much is true: The Senior Bowl is still the premier all-star event and features the most future NFL talent on one field compared to its competitors.

Saturday's 20-10 outcome with the National Team emerging as victors over the American Team has less to do with the result and far more with how everyone reached that point.

Senior Bowl week is a must for any and all NFL personnel as they descend upon the original home of Mardi Gras. The trip is simultaneously a must-see scouting excursion while serving as the league's biggest job convention.

For those prepared to compete throughout the week, there are multiple practices and the game itself to show why they should be considered an early-round selection, if not the top player among their respective position group.

This year, the crop of quarterbacks generated the most buzz as organizations search for a true QB1.

''Iron sharpens iron,'' Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder told reporters. ''We're all competing for our No. 1 spot. All competing to get to the best team.''

In the end, the week provides one more on-field opportunity for incoming prospects to prove themselves in front of NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel. Yes, it's still a team game, but individual performances matter the most in Mobile.

''I just want to show people who I am, who I am as a player and who I am as a person,'' North Carolina's Sam Howell said.

Who looked the sharpest during the 73rd Senior Bowl? Those thoughts and more are included in Bleacher Report's takeaways.