Super Bowl 2022: Date, Media Day Schedule for Rams vs. Bengals

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Super Bowl week has arrived! On February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI. The days leading up to the big game will be filled with media events, interviews and the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

Fans can expect plenty of intrigue and entertainment under the bright lights of Los Angeles. The Super Bowl Experience—an interactive fan experience at the L.A. Convention Center—opened Saturday and will again be open Sunday. It will reopen on Thursday and run through February 12.

The event will feature interactive games, autograph opportunities, numerous exhibits and displays and, of course, merchandise.

Fans can find more information at NFL.com.

For those who cannot make it to the Los Angeles area to experience Super Bowl Week in person, there is the annual media day, now known as Super Bowl Opening Night. Both the Rams and the Bengals will host fan rallies at their home stadiums, and virtual media availability will be broadcast live.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2022 Super Bowl Opening Night

Date: Monday, February 7



Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network and ESPN2

Super Bowl Opening Night will be a virtual event, and the Bengals won't even be on site for it. Cincinnati isn't expected to arrive in Los Angeles until Tuesday.

The Bengals, it seems, aren't too concerned with acclimating to sunny Southern California.

"I think it will be important that we [go early], but it's always easy to transition from not-so-great weather to good weather," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said, per Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. "Doesn't take long to figure that part out, and the guys will get accustomed to that quick."

The Rams will be playing on their home field at SoFi Stadium—though they are technically the road team because of the league's rotation.

Viewers can expect interviews with coaches Sean McVay, Zac Taylor, assistant coaches like Anarumo and star players like Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Trey Hendrickson and Aaron Donald.

There may be a particular focus on Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

"I told Zac Taylor when we talked Sunday night that both places have my heart and people that I believe in. It's really special and a cool moment for me to get to play in this game and play against a place that means so much to me," Whitworth said, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

The relationship between McVay and Taylor is also likely to be discussed. Taylor spent two years with the Rams and served as McVay's quarterbacks coach in 2018 before taking the head-coaching job in Cincinnati.

Multiple media personalities and past Super Bowl participants are likely to weigh in on the matchup too. Fans who want to catch all the buzz should tune in Monday night.

The festivities will continue Thursday with the NFL Honors. The awards event, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN+.