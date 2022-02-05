Super Bowl 2022: Date, Point Spread and Prop Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl 2022: Date, Point Spread and Prop Odds for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have only one combined Super Bowl championship in the history of the two franchises. That came when the Rams won the title at the end of the 1999 season. The Bengals have never previously won the Super Bowl.
On Feb. 13, these two teams will go to head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI. And either the Rams will win their first championship in 22 years or the Bengals will win their first Super Bowl.
It should be an exciting matchup, as Los Angeles and Cincinnati each had impressive runs to the Super Bowl as No. 4 seeds in its respective conferences. This will be the first time that the Rams and Bengals have faced off since Week 8 of the 2019 season.
Here's a look at the latest odds for Super Bowl LVI, followed by some prop bets to consider wagering on.
Super Bowl LVI Odds
Spread: Los Angeles -4
Over/Under: 48.5 total points
Moneyline: Los Angeles -190 (bet $190 to win $100); Cincinnati +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
Via NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook
Odell Beckham Jr. Over 5.5 Receptions
For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Odell Beckham Jr. will be playing in the Super Bowl. He's also heading into the Rams' matchup against the Bengals with quite a bit of momentum, as he's played a key role in Los Angeles' run through the playoffs.
In the wild-card round, Beckham had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. He hasn't gotten into the end zone since then, but he had 15 receptions for 182 yards over the Rams' past two postseason wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.
Beckham has been getting a lot of passes coming his way, too. He was targeted eight times in the divisional round vs. the Bucs, then 11 more times in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
The over/under line for Beckham's receptions for Super Bowl LVI is set for 5.5. The odds for the over are at +115, so if Beckham can record at least six catches, it could result in a solid payout for bettors. And it's worth taking a chance on Beckham, considering his recent involvement in the offense and the fact he'll likely be at his best in his Super Bowl debut.
Joe Burrow Over 36.5 Passing Attempts
Over their first three playoff games, the Rams have allowed only 162 rushing yards (54 per contest). And during the regular season, they ranked sixth in the NFL in run defense, as they allowed only 103.2 rushing yards per game.
It could be difficult for the Bengals to move the ball on the ground during Super Bowl LVI. That means Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow could be passing quite a bit, which is something he's had success doing throughout the postseason. So expect to see the Bengals rely heavily on their aerial attack.
Burrow should have more than 36.5 passing attempts, which is where the over/under line is set. The odds for the over are at -115, so while it may not lead to a big payout to bet on that, it could be wise to include that prop in a Super Bowl parlay.
Over Cincinnati's past two playoff games, Burrow has had 37 and 38 passing attempts. So expect him to reach those numbers and potentially surpass them while going up against Los Angeles.
Matthew Stafford to Win Super Bowl MVP
Over 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford never won a playoff game. Now, in his first year with the Rams, the veteran quarterback will be making his Super Bowl debut. And it's quite possible the soon-to-be 34-year-old will have a big game against the Bengals.
Stafford has powered Los Angeles through the postseason, passing for 905 yards, six touchdowns and one interception over its first three games. He's had multiple TD passes in each of those contests, and he's had 366 and 337 passing yards in the past two games.
The prediction here is that the Rams are going to win Super Bowl LVI, capping their impressive run. And if that happens, it will likely be because Stafford had another strong showing.
So not only will Stafford win his first Super Bowl title, but he'll also be named MVP. He's the favorite to receive the honor (odds of -110), and he'll reward the bettors who wager on him prior to the game.
