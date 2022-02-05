Super Bowl 2022: Date, Point Spread and Prop Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have only one combined Super Bowl championship in the history of the two franchises. That came when the Rams won the title at the end of the 1999 season. The Bengals have never previously won the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 13, these two teams will go to head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI. And either the Rams will win their first championship in 22 years or the Bengals will win their first Super Bowl.

It should be an exciting matchup, as Los Angeles and Cincinnati each had impressive runs to the Super Bowl as No. 4 seeds in its respective conferences. This will be the first time that the Rams and Bengals have faced off since Week 8 of the 2019 season.

Here's a look at the latest odds for Super Bowl LVI, followed by some prop bets to consider wagering on.