Goldberg vs. Reigns Makes Sense, Riddle Isn't Main Eventer Yet, More Quick Takes

Credit: WWE.com

The aftermath from the Royal Rumble last weekend has certainly shaken up WWE's road to WrestleMania, for better or for worse.

It was revealed on Friday's SmackDown that before Brock Lesnar will come calling at WrestleMania 38 and Roman Reigns will first have to face off with Goldberg for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Although the WWE Hall of Famer has well overstayed his welcome, it's a marquee match that makes sense for the Saudi Arabia event.

That Feb. 19 show will also see the WWE Championship defended with one of the combatants being Riddle. Contrary to what recent rumors have suggested, the former United States champion isn't remotely ready for that type of push, at least this close to WrestleMania.

Over on the All Elite Wrestling front, the company could be bringing in former WWE upstart Keith Lee sooner rather than later. He'd be joining a roster already stacked with stars, though AEW must be careful to not let him get lost in the shuffle as several other newcomers have in the last year.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Lee's possible future with AEW, how MJF's massive win over CM Punk should be followed up, Big E taking a step backward with his return to SmackDown and more.