Super Bowl Odds 2022: Prop Picks, Spread Projections for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

At one point, there were 32 NFL teams in pursuit of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Now, the field has dropped down to two with the Cincinnati Bengals representing the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams emerging from the NFC.

There's always a bittersweet feeling to the end of football season, since we won't be setting (or betting on) games for months. But at least it goes out with a bang, right?

Everything about the Super Bowl is special, especially if you have action on the game—provided, of course, you never gamble more than you can afford to lose. Turning hunches into stacks of cash maybe the most the magical thing we ever do.

Speaking of hunches, we'll break down a few of our favorites here.