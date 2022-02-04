Shrine Bowl Takeaways: Ivy League Option Emerges in Questionable QB Class

0 of 5

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The glitz and glamor of playing in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium significantly increased the profile of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

An opportunity to play at an NFL stadium as part of the draft evaluation process shouldn't be overlooked. The cathedral to football located on The Strip served as the perfect venue to highlight numerous talented prospects capable of contributing at the next level with the West squad emerging as 25-24 victors over the East.

"We looked at a lot of great cities, some incredible options," executive director Eric Galko told The Athletic's Arif Hasan. "I think with a lot of those cities, we could have reached our goal of being a best-in-class event. I had learned of the interest from the NFL and the Pro Bowl of partnering with the Shrine Bowl. The NFL mission and the desire by the NFL and the Pro Bowl (which will also be held in Las Vegas) to help the Shriners Hospital grow their messaging, grow their mission and the chance to work with the Pro Bowl were the real starting point."

The Shrine Bowl has been a staple of the all-star circuit for nearly a century and produced the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Za'Darius Smith, Shaquil Barrett, Matthew Judon, Trey Hendrickson and James Robinson in recent years.

Inevitably, a standout will emerge despite not being considered an elite prospect. The majority of Shrine Bowl talent will be found among the draft's second and third days. Yet, those selections become vital to fleshing out an organization's roster, hence why the contest and the week leading up to it are so important.

NFL general managers and scouts flocked to the UNLV's campus to start the week and get an in-person look at those in attendance. The onus fell on the participating individuals to impress. The game proved the last opportunity to do so based upon on-field performance, as the NFL combine looms.

Shrine Bowl week is now in the books with multiple takeaways emerging as a slice of the entire draft evaluation.