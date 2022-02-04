Ranking the Top 10 Players in the 2023 CFB Recruiting Class

Ranking the Top 10 Players in the 2023 CFB Recruiting ClassFebruary 4, 2022
February's national signing day marks both the unofficial end of one recruiting cycle in college football and beginning of the next year.
However, college football coaches have intently focused on the upcoming cycle for many months. Some highly coveted prospects in the 2023 class—such as quarterbacks Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson—have been recruited for several years.
The majority of attention will always be focused on the current cycle. But now, as most of the signatures in the 2022 cycle are finalized, 2023's top prospects are entering the spotlight.
For an initial look at the upcoming class, B/R has highlighted 10 of our earliest favorite talents to know.
10. Francis Mauigoa, OT
Standing an imposing 6'6" and 325 pounds, Francis Mauigoa recently finished his first season at IMG Academy in Florida. Although he's played defense in the past, coaches are likely envisioning him on the offensive line in college.
Just like his brother, actually. Frederick Mauigoa was a three-year starting center for Washington State, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018.
The younger Mauigoa holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC. He recently picked up offers from Ohio State and Penn State, too.
According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Mauigoa intends to trim his list to five schools in the summer.
9. Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge
Another top prospect with a notable family member, Matayo Uiagalelei is the brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Matayo, however, spends part of the game chasing after quarterbacks.
The younger Uiagalelei is a 6'4", 255-pound edge-rusher and also contributes at tight end, where he caught 24 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns for St. John Bosco (California) last season.
Based on family connections and proximity alone, Clemson, UCLA and USC are expected to heavily pursue Uiagalelei. He has offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and several others, too.
8. Richard Young, RB
One of the most important rules when projecting which school a prospect will select is to follow the visits. If they haven't been to campus, they probably aren't going to sign there.
But when a player is as well-traveled as Richard Young, that conversation isn't so straightforward.
So far, the running back has made unofficial trips to Georgia, Ohio State (three times), Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida (twice) and Miami. It's logical to anticipate a busy summer for Young, who checks in at 5'11" and 200 pounds.
Young rushed for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
7. Kadyn Proctor, OT
As you'd expect for a top-rated offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor has no shortage of opportunities. He could basically pick any program he'd like, as he already holds more than 30 offers with others to come.
However, Iowa is a key contender to know.
During the 2022 cycle, the Hawkeyes nabbed 4-star safety Xavier Nwankpa from Southeast Polk (Iowa). They're returning to the school for Proctor, a 6'7", 330-pound blocker who's expected to develop into a cornerstone at left tackle in college.
Even if he doesn't pick Iowa, the Big Ten program has two major appeals in proximity and familiarity. But the Hawkeyes will need to hold off Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and the rest.
6. Dante Moore, QB
While Michigan typically boasts a handful of blue-chip prospects, it rarely produces a blue-chip QB. However, Dante Moore is tracking to become the state's highest-ranked quarterback since former Michigan signal-caller Shane Morris (No. 71) in 2013.
Moore, who recently guided Detroit powerhouse Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School to a state title, has plenty of interest from top schools in the Midwest.
Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame are prime early contenders to land Moore, though he's also received offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.
Along with the state championship, Moore ended the 2021 season with 3,044 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.
5. Anthony Hill, LB
Follow the ball, and you'll probably see Anthony Hill soon enough.
In 2020, the linebacker amassed 105 tackles, including 11 for loss. This past season, Hill filled up the stat sheet with 131 tackles (18 for loss), eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Hill plans to graduate early, per Brian Perroni of 247Sports, so expect him to sign in the December window.
Oklahoma and Texas A&M are main programs to watch early on because Hill has visited both schools. Where he travels in the spring and summer will be important to monitor.
4. Cormani McClain, CB
Cormani McClain is already piling up miles.
Since last summer, the Tampa-area cornerback has unofficially visited to BYU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and UCF. McClain is also planning to visit Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC, according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.
On the field, meanwhile, McClain is racking up interceptions. He's picked off 19 passes in the last two seasons at Lake Gibson, which produced FSU-bound 4-star safety Sam McCall in 2022.
McClain will be a key target for many programs, but especially Florida, FSU and Miami as they aim for a return to national prominence.
3. David Hicks, DL
On the heels of a historic recruiting class, Texas A&M has positioned itself well to land David Hicks.
The defensive lineman took a pair of unofficial trips to College Station last offseason and during the 2021 campaign. Hicks then attended the program's junior day in January, so he's plenty familiar with Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies by now.
Texas A&M will be attempting to hold off Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.
During the last two years combined—one at Katy Morton Ranch and one at powerhouse Allen—Hicks has registered 140 tackles with 34 takedowns for loss and 18 sacks.
2. Malachi Nelson, QB
Head coach Lincoln Riley bolted Oklahoma for USC in late November, and Malachi Nelson's commitment immediately followed suit.
That should be no surprise given Riley's success at the position. He's coached recent No. 1 overall NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, along with second-rounder Jalen Hurts and a rising superstar in Caleb Williams, who also left OU for USC.
Likely to be considered Williams' heir, Nelson threw for 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns to nine interceptions last season. He picked up 192 yards and two scores on the ground as well.
Nelson isn't locked in with the Trojans, but it'd be surprising to see him exit USC's class after following Riley's move.
1. Arch Manning, QB
Talk about expectations, folks.
Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, a standout wide receiver before his career-ending diagnosis of spinal stenosis while at Ole Miss. He's also the grandson of two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
The 6'4", 215-pound signal-caller is not only a player with impressive family connections, though. Manning ended the 2021 campaign with 34 total touchdowns to four interceptions, leading Isidore Newman (Louisiana) to a state semifinals trip.
Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas are strong contenders in the race for Manning, but he'll continue receiving plenty of attention from other programs.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.
Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.