Ranking the Top 10 Players in the 2023 CFB Recruiting Class

David E. Klutho/Getty Images

February's national signing day marks both the unofficial end of one recruiting cycle in college football and beginning of the next year.

However, college football coaches have intently focused on the upcoming cycle for many months. Some highly coveted prospects in the 2023 class—such as quarterbacks Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson—have been recruited for several years.

The majority of attention will always be focused on the current cycle. But now, as most of the signatures in the 2022 cycle are finalized, 2023's top prospects are entering the spotlight.

For an initial look at the upcoming class, B/R has highlighted 10 of our earliest favorite talents to know.