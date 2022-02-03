US Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Full Roster, Game Schedule and Jerseys

0 of 4

Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images

How will NHL's decision to opt out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing affect the quality of the men's hockey play and, more specifically, Team USA?

Just who are the men who will carry the country's hopes and dreams of capturing a medal on the international stage, and do they measure up to a Russian Olympic Committee team that looks to be the class of the competition?

Can the women's squad meet lofty expectations and defend the gold medal in a competition that feels like theirs to win?

Those questions will dominate the puck conversation among Americans who will tune into USA Network for the majority of the games and root for their country, all while sporting their super-slick Team USA sweaters.

When are the games taking place, and who are the players hoping to become household names by the end of the competition in Beijing?