US Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Full Roster, Game Schedule and Jerseys

US Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Full Roster, Game Schedule and JerseysFebruary 3, 2022
How will NHL's decision to opt out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing affect the quality of the men's hockey play and, more specifically, Team USA?
Just who are the men who will carry the country's hopes and dreams of capturing a medal on the international stage, and do they measure up to a Russian Olympic Committee team that looks to be the class of the competition?
Can the women's squad meet lofty expectations and defend the gold medal in a competition that feels like theirs to win?
Those questions will dominate the puck conversation among Americans who will tune into USA Network for the majority of the games and root for their country, all while sporting their super-slick Team USA sweaters.
When are the games taking place, and who are the players hoping to become household names by the end of the competition in Beijing?
Team USA Men's Roster
Defencemen
Aaron Ness (Roseau, Minnesota; University of Minnesota)
Brian Cooper (Anchorage, Alaska; University of Nebraska-Omaha)
Brock Faber (Maple Grove, Minnesota; University of Minnesota)
David Warsofsky (Marshfield, Massachusetts; Boston University)
Drew Helleson (Farmington, Minnesota; Boston College)
Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana; University of North Dakota)
Nick Perbix (Elk River, Minnesota; St. Cloud State University)
Steve Kempfer (Jackson, Michigan; University of Michigan)
Forwards
Andy Miele (Grosse Point Woods, Michigan; Miami University)
Ben Meyers (Delano, Minnesota; University of Minnesota)
Brendan Brisson (Manhattan Beach, California; University of Michigan)
Brian O'Neill (Yardley, Pennsylvania; Yale University)
Kenny Agostino (Flanders, New Jersey; Boston College)
Marc McLaughlin (Billerica, Massachusetts; Boston College)
Matt Knies (Phoenix, Arizona; University of Minnesota)
Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts; University of Michigan)
Nathan Smith (Hudson, Florida; Minnesota State University)
Nick Abruzzese (Slate Hill, New York; Harvard University)
Nick Shore (Denver, Colorado; University of Denver)
Noah Cates (Stillwater, Minnesota; University of Minnesota Duluth)
Sam Hentges (New Brighton, Minnesota; St. Cloud State University)
Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Harvard University)
Goalies
Drew Commesso (Norwell, Massachusetts; Boston University)
Pat Nagle (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Ferris State, University)
Strauss Mann (Greenwich, Connecticut; University of Michigan)
Men's Schedule
Preliminary
Thursday, February 10: vs. China (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Friday, February 11: vs. Canada (11:10 p.m., USA Network)
Sunday, February 13: vs. Germany (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Monday, February 7: vs. Canada (11:10 p.m., USA Network)
Qualification Playoffs
Tuesday, February 15 (CNBC; USA Network)
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, February 16 (USA Network)
Semifinals
Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18 (USA Network)
Bronze-Medal Game
Saturday, February 19 (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Gold-Medal Game
Saturday, February 19 (11:10 p.m., USA Network)
Women's Roster
Defense
Caroline Harvey (Salem, New Hampshire)
Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, California)
Jincy Dunne (O'Fallon, Missouri)
Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minnesota)
Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Illinois)
Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Michigan)
Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Illinois)
Forwards
Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois)
Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan)
Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Massachusetts)
Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin)
Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wisconsin)
Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth, Minnesota)
Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minnesota)
Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minnesota)
Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, New York)
Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho)
Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Illinois)
Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minnesota)
Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Illinois)
Goalies
Alex Cavallini (Delafield, Wisconsin)
Maddie Rooney (Andover, Minnesota)
Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colorado)
Women's Schedule
Preliminary
Thursday, February 3: vs. Finland (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Saturday, February 5: vs. Russian Olympic Committee (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Sunday, February 6: vs. Switzerland (8:10 a.m., USA Network)
Monday, February 7: vs. Canada (11:10 p.m., USA Network)
Quarterfinals
Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12 (USA Network)
Semifinals
Sunday, February 13 or Monday, February 14 (USA Network)
Bronze-Medal Game
Wednesday, February 16 (6:30 a.m., USA Network)
Gold-Medal Game
Wednesday, February 16 (11:10 p.m., USA Network)